Lindsay Clancy Retrial Set for March 29, 2027, in Duxbury Children Murders

A Massachusetts judge scheduled Lindsay Clancy's second murder trial for March 29, 2027, after a mistrial, and prosecutors indicated they will seek first-degree murder charges again.

A Massachusetts judge on Monday set March 29, 2027, for Lindsay Clancy's second murder trial in the killings of her three young children, over prosecutors' objections.

The retrial will be in Plymouth Superior Court. Judge William Sullivan also denied a defense request to dismiss the charges last week, ruling that a retrial would not violate Clancy's constitutional protection against double jeopardy. Clancy, a 36-year-old former labor and delivery nurse, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the January 24, 2023, deaths of her children: Cora, five; Dawson, three; and Callan, eight months.

Also read Lindsay Clancy to be retried in March for deaths of three children after mistrial

Clancy Insanity Defense Details

Prosecutors say she strangled them in the basement of their Duxbury home and then tried to kill herself by cutting her wrists and neck. She survived but was left paralyzed from the waist down. Clancy has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and has never disputed that she killed her children. Her attorneys say she was suffering from severe mental illness at the time.

Prosecutors argue she planned the killings and understood what she was doing. Her first trial ended in a mistrial on September 4 after jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict on whether she was criminally responsible. Eleven jurors favored acquittal on the grounds of insanity, while one held out. In the final hours of deliberations, the jury foreperson sent notes to the judge accusing the holdout juror, Michael Desronvil, of refusing to follow the law on reasonable doubt.

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Several jurors have since repeated that claim in media interviews. Desronvil has denied the allegations and insisted he had no doubts about Clancy's guilt. Defense attorney Kevin Reddington had argued that the judge should have investigated or removed the lone juror before declaring a mistrial.

He also sought an investigation into Desronvil, including his juror questionnaire, phone records, and details of a 2021 arrest, to determine whether he was truthful during jury selection and if he used his phone during deliberations. Judge Sullivan denied both motions on November 9. The rulings were welcomed by Desronvil, who, according to his attorney Heather O'Connor, wants to simply return to normal life.

Juror Desronvil Reaction

'Does this mean it's over? Can I go back to living my life?

' O'Connor told the Daily Mail, describing his reaction to the news. While the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office has not officially announced the charges Clancy will face, prosecutor Jennifer Sprague implied it will be first-degree murder.

'Given what the charges are, it requires a jury trial,' Sprague said in court on Monday. If the charges were second degree or less, Clancy could request a bench trial. This indicates the state is still seeking first-degree murder charges. Under Massachusetts law, a jury trial is mandatory in a first-degree murder case.

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But on lesser charges, a defendant can opt for a bench trial instead. Prosecutors could also choose to bring lesser charges such as second-degree murder or manslaughter, which could shape the structure of the trial. Both sides could also reach a plea deal. Reddington has previously signaled that he would be open to an agreement, but only if Clancy is spared any jail time.

Trial Date Conflict

Judge Sullivan selected the March 29, 2027, date after a tense back-and-forth with the prosecution. Sprague argued that other murder trials, far older than this case, have yet to go to trial, and said she has a 2014 crime trial scheduled for April. She had initially sought a May trial date, citing scheduling conflicts. Judge Sullivan doubled down and demanded the attorneys pick a date in March or April.

The timeline is significant because Judge Sullivan is set for mandatory retirement in June 2027. If the state pushed the trial back, a new judge would have to take the case instead. Two months after the mistrial, the court appearance was expected to determine whether Clancy would stand trial a second time, and when and on what charges. To date, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz's office has been non-committal about its future plans.

Prosecution Next Steps

Following the mistrial, and the overwhelming majority of jurors finding the state did not prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt, questions have mounted over the prosecution's next steps. At a court hearing earlier this month, Sprague remained tight-lipped on the state's plans, saying the team was waiting until various motions were ruled on before deciding whether to retry Clancy and on what charges. Judge Sullivan also denied a prosecution request for a gag order in the case.

Attorneys are scheduled to return to court at 9 a.m. Dec. 30 to discuss trial logistics, security, and media arrangements. A pretrial conference is set for Feb. 18. As jurors weigh her fate, locals revealed their outrage that Lindsay Clancy was put on trial. Locals and neighbors told the Daily Mail they believe she was severely mentally ill when she killed Cora, Dawson, and Callan.

Hours before the killings, Dawson and Cora built a snowman in their yard with their mom. Patrick Clancy publicly voiced his support for Lindsay but quietly sold their home and moved to New York City. In an exclusive account, the holdout juror described what happened in the deliberation room and how his life fell apart.