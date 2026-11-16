Lindsay Clancy to be retried for murder in killing of three children

Lindsay Clancy's murder retrial in the strangling deaths of her three children is set for March 29 after her first trial ended with a deadlocked jury.

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The former nurse's first trial ended on Sept. 4 with a jury deadlocked 11-1, with only a single juror voting to find her guilty of murder. The others sided with her defense, which argued that she should not be found criminally responsible due to mental illness. Judge William Sullivan repeatedly told the parties to pick a date in March or April. Prosecutors had wanted May at the start and later pushed for the end of April.

Also read Lindsay Clancy returns to court as date for a retrial hangs in the balance

Sullivan ultimately chose the late March date. Lindsay Clancy looks at jurors as Judge Sullivan asks them to start deliberations for a sixth day during her murder trial on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026, in Plymouth, Mass.

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"You've all done retrials, and generally, the sooner it is the case is retried, the better it is for all parties," he said. Patrick Clancy exits Plymouth Superior Court, Plymouth, Mass. , Monday, July27, 2026. His ex-wife, Lindsay Clancy is on trial for the murder of their three children.came home to find her critically injured in their backyard and their three young children — Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months — strangled to death inside.

Prosecutors said Clancy attempted to take her own life after killing the children while her husband was out doing errands. Her injuries left her paralyzed. She's been held at a Massachusetts hospital as her case plays out.