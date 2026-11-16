Lindsay Clancy to be retried in March for deaths of three children after mistrial

A Massachusetts judge set a March 29 retrial date for Lindsay Clancy, who is accused of strangling her three children in 2023. Her first trial ended in a mistrial after jurors deadlocked 11-1 in favor of acquittal by reason of insanity.

Lindsay Clancy will face trial again for the murders of her three children after a judge set a new date of March 29, following a first trial that ended with a deadlocked jury.

Prosecutors from the Plymouth County District Attorney's office, led by Timothy Cruz, confirmed they will pursue murder charges for a second time against the 36-year-old Duxbury, Massachusetts, mother for fatally strangling her three kids on Jan. 24, 2023. Judge William Sullivan scheduled the retrial during a status hearing Monday in Plymouth County Superior Court. The hearing had been set to possibly announce when Clancy would be retried. The die has been cast, Clancy's lawyer, Kevin Reddington, said at the hearing.

Also read Lindsay Clancy returns to court as date for a retrial hangs in the balance

Reddington Open to Plea Deal

Reddington, 75, said he would have been open to a plea deal as long as prosecutors promised his client could continue receiving mental health treatment. Last week, an order was issued rejecting the defense's attempt to have the case thrown out.

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Earlier this month, the two sides came together after a number of motions were filed, two from the defense seeking access to preserved records and dismissal of the case, and one from prosecutors requesting a gag order restricting prejudicial extrajudicial statements. In the hearing, prosecutors did indicate they planned to retry the case, but several questions remained as to how they would proceed.

This will be a retrial, as to what that looks like will depend, Plymouth County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague said. We're not at that point yet. Clancy, 36, was arrested and charged with strangling her children; Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months, with exercise bands in the basement of their Duxbury home in January 2023. She then tried to cut herself and jumped from a second story window in an attempt to kill herself, leaving her paralyzed.

First Trial Jury Split

Clancy's attorney, Kevin Reddington, argued during the first trial that Clancy was suffering from postpartum psychosis and did not understand her actions were wrong. Several jurors have since said in televised interviews that, aside from the lone holdout, they were prepared to find her not guilty by reason of insanity. The jury from the first trial publicly disclosed that they nearly sided completely with the defense, with a split of 11 for the verdict and one holdout juror against it.

At the five-week trial, Reddington asked the jurors to find Clancy not criminally responsible for slaying the kids on the basis that she was suffering from extreme postpartum psychosis for the four months leading up to the killings. That period included struggling with insomnia, anxiety, depression and thoughts of suicide and harming her kids.

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During that time, she regularly met with a psychiatrist, sought help from two perinatal clinics, called a suicide hotline twice and even checked herself into a mental institute for nearly five days, according to court testimony. Prosecutors, meanwhile, argued that Clancy was lucid enough to carefully plan and execute the slayings that day, even sending her then-husband out on errands so he couldn't intervene.

They also claimed Clancy never showed signs of psychosis and never reported to her doctors ever hearing a voice, characterizing both as convenient explanations to avoid culpability. Reddington called on Cruz to downgrade the charges to second-degree murder so that Clancy would have the option for a judge, rather than a jury, to decide the case.

Suicide Prevention Resources Available

Cruz's decision to retry was revealed after the jury from the first trial publicly disclosed that they nearly sided completely with the defense, who argued they should find Clancy not guilty by reason of insanity. If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text Crisis Text Line at 741741.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988.