Lindsay Clancy Court Hearing: Defense Seeks Dismissal, Prosecution Undecided on Retrial Charges

Lindsay Clancy returned to court Monday as her defense pushed to dismiss the murder case on double jeopardy grounds and demanded a speedy retrial, while prosecutors said they have not decided what charges she would face.

Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts woman accused of killing her three children in 2023, returned to court Monday for a hearing that could determine whether she will face a retrial.

Her defense team argued that she cannot be retried on double jeopardy grounds, seeking to have the charges dismissed. Prosecutors, however, refused to say what charges she could face at a retrial. Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague said the state is not at that point yet to decide on what charges Clancy would face at retrial and would like to wait for the judge to rule on the defense motion to dismiss.

Also read Lindsay Clancy Returns to Court Monday as Prosecutors Seek Gag Order, Defense Pushes Dismissal

Defense Demands Speedy Trial

Defense attorney Kevin Reddington blasted the district attorney office for failing to decide on the charges and demanded Clancy be given a speedy trial if the judge does not dismiss the case. Why do we not know if the next trial is going to be murder in the first degree or a lesser charge or no charge? he said.

Clancy is charged with triple first-degree murder for the January 2023 killings of her children, five-year-old Cora, three-year-old Dawson and eight-month-old Callan. She admitted to strangling the kids with exercise bands on the evening of Jan. 24, 2023, before throwing herself out of her bedroom window in a suicide attempt that left her paralyzed and in a wheelchair. She pleaded not guilty to murder by reason of insanity, saying she was suffering severe postpartum psychosis and was overmedicated by doctors.

Prosecutors have said she was aware of her actions and planned the murders ahead of time, and that she was not actually in psychosis when she killed the children. The jury deadlocked three times, forcing Judge William Sullivan to declare a mistrial in September, despite Reddington best efforts to attempt a last-minute emergency stay. Supreme Judicial Court Associate Justice Dalila Argaez Wendlandt later denied it.

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Reddington called Judge Sullivan upcoming retirement the elephant in the room and demanded that Clancy be given a speedy trial if he does not grant their request to dismiss the case. I want a trial, I want it with you, and I want it this spring, he said. I am not going to have this woman incarcerated for the next year or two or three.

Judge Sullivan set Clancy next court date for November 16 at 9am ET, where he will decide on the motions and pick a retrial date for March. The defense also argued to preserve juror records and to investigate the lone holdout juror, whom other jurors have said was the sole roadblock to a unanimous decision.

The juror, Michael Desronvil, denied that he had reasonable doubt, and prosecutors argued in their filing this week that the Supreme Court has previously ruled against post-trial juror revelations about their deliberations to affect the analysis. Several jurors pointed to one juror they said would not uphold the reasonable-doubt standard and was the only one of 12 jurors who wanted to convict Clancy. They said he would not engage in discussions and failed to provide evidence to support his reasoning.

Suicide Watch and Juror Records

Reddington and Judge Sullivan sparred over arguments about using the holdout juror name. Prosecutors are expected to file a motion Monday that bars lawyers and law enforcement involved in the case from speaking to the media. The hearing comes as Clancy civil attorneys are claiming they believe if given the opportunity, she would commit suicide. She doesn want to be here.

She wants to be with her children, and if given the opportunity, I have no doubt in my mind at all that she would take her own life, attorney Rosemary Scapicchio told CBS News. Scapicchio said all Clancy thinks about is that her kids are no longer here, and that she has horrible dreams.

She walks around all day with that right here in her face, every single solitary day, and then she sleeps and has horrible dreams about this, she said. Reddington said in September, She knows, and it readily apparent that Patrick has been set upon and his life has been turned upside down into a nightmare that he doesn deserve. Period. Full stop.

He added, She strong. She has incredible family support. But she is suicidal. I mean, she on 24/7, one-on-one suicide watch.

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Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed

I worry about her every day. Meanwhile, Clancy ex-husband, Patrick, is also moving forward with a wrongful death lawsuit against Lindsay former doctors, and last week his attorneys argued that the tragic killings of his children could have been prevented. Patrick lawyer, Howard Cooper, said he believes that once Lindsay Fifth Amendment issues, which protect against self-incrimination, are resolved, she will be able to take the stand.

He claimed that she would testify that her doctors were aware of her thoughts about harming her children, but they failed to act. You know who hasn testified yet, Your Honor? Lindsay Clancy. We allege in our complaint that she is going to confirm that she told these defendants that she had homicidal ideation, Cooper said in court this week.

He added that once resolved, one way or the other, she will testify that she told these defendants explicitly that she had homicidal ideation, that she was worried about something awful happening to her kids. Reddington has pushed back on those claims. It has come to my attention that counsel for Patrick Clancy represented to the court in his civil case that my client, Lindsay Clancy, will testify about statements she made, he said.

Defense Denies Homicidal Ideation

Lindsay Clancy never told any of her healthcare providers that she harbored homicidal ideation toward her children, he added. She never indicated that she intended to testify in Mr Clancy lawsuit, and no one acting for her ever represented that she would. Mr Clancy counsel does not speak for Lindsay Clancy.

The lawsuit names Dr Jennifer Tufts and nurse Rebecca Jollotta, and accuses them of failing to properly treat her, which resulted in tragedy, namely, allegations that Lindsay took the lives of her children. If Defendants had not acted negligently, and rather had provided adequate care, it is more likely than not that Patrick and Lindsay children would still be alive today, the lawsuit stated.

Tufts and Jollotta, along with other medical providers Patrick is suing, South Shore Health System and Aster Mental Health, have denied the allegations and filed motions to dismiss the lawsuit. Patrick Clancy has also filed a civil suit against Clancy doctors, alleging that misdiagnoses and several prescription medications worsened her condition.

In a statement following the first trial, Patrick Clancy lawyers slammed true-crime creators pushing theories that Clancy was not the one who killed the children, and that her then-husband carried out the murders and framed her for it. They called the theories a campaign of misinformation that was publishing what they know to be outright falsehoods that Patrick was somehow involved in the death of his young children and other vile claims.

The lawyers added that every appropriate measure will be pursued to hold them accountable, including legally and that law enforcement has been notified.