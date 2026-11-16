Lindsay Clancy New Trial Date Set for 2027 in Massachusetts Triple Murder Case

Judge William Sullivan sets a March 29, 2027, trial date for Lindsay Clancy. Plymouth Superior Court proceedings continue after the initial mistrial in her triple murder case.

Judge William Sullivan has officially scheduled March 29, 2027, as the new trial date for Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother accused of killing her three children. This decision comes nearly two months after the initial mistrial declaration in September 2026.

Mistrial Declaration and Legal Rejection

The Plymouth Superior Court proceedings resumed on November 16, 2026, to discuss the future of the case following the September 2026 mistrial. Judge Sullivan denied Lindsay Clancy's motion to dismiss the murder charges, rejecting the defense's attempt to throw out the case entirely.

Also read Lindsay Clancy to face a new trial in spring of 2027 over children's killing

The denial occurred after Clancy's attorneys argued that the prior mistrial violated double jeopardy protections. However, Judge Sullivan ruled that manifest necessity for a mistrial based on jury deadlock does not prevent a retrial on the murder indictments.

Jury Deadlock and Legal Proceedings

The original trial ended when a twelve-person jury reported being deadlocked after more than five days and 30 hours of deliberations. The jury reached this point on Friday, September 4, after eleven jurors voted for a not guilty verdict by reason of insanity.

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One lone juror remained in disagreement with the majority. The jury foreperson submitted a note stating the holdout juror was unable to follow instructions regarding reasonable doubt. Judge Sullivan later ruled that questioning the juror mid-deliberations could have coerced a verdict.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Prosecutors now hold the authority to retry Lindsay Clancy on first-degree murder or pursue lesser charges like manslaughter. They maintain she was aware of her actions, pointing to her suicide attempt after the deaths as evidence of intent.

Meanwhile, the defense argues she suffered from postpartum psychosis during the January 2023 killings. Legal representatives have spoken about her current mental state, noting she remains on suicide watch and experiences horrific dreams related to the deaths of Cora, Dawson, and Callan.

Victim Family Statement and Next Steps

Desronvil, the grandfather of the victims, publicly maintained his belief in Lindsay Clancy's guilt during a September 28, 2026, interview. He emphasized that the three children cannot speak for themselves and thanked supporters for their emotional aid.

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The competing narratives of mental health crisis versus intentional homicide will form the heart of the second trial. The case originated from the deaths of the three children at their Duxbury, Massachusetts, home.