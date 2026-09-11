Judge Denies Lindsay Clancy Motion to Dismiss Murder Charges After Mistrial, Clearing Way for Retrial

A Massachusetts judge rejected Lindsay Clancy's double jeopardy claims and bid to preserve juror records, allowing a second murder trial in the deaths of her three children. The lone holdout juror has publicly defended his stance.

A Massachusetts judge on Monday denied Lindsay Clancy's motion to dismiss her murder case, rejecting her double jeopardy claims after her Plymouth County trial ended in a mistrial in early September.

Judge William Sullivan's rulings mean Clancy will likely face a second murder trial for strangling her three children, possibly as soon as early spring. Clancy is accused of killing Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, eight months, in January 2023 before attempting suicide in a fall that left her paralyzed. Her defense attorney Kevin Reddington argued she was suffering from postpartum psychosis when she strangled the children and could not be held criminally responsible.

Also read Judge denies Lindsay Clancy's motion to dismiss charges in the deaths of her 3 kids

Double Jeopardy Claim Rejected By Judge

Her attorneys sought to toss the case on double jeopardy grounds, arguing a mistrial should not have been declared. They claimed Sullivan failed to make an individual inquiry of the single holdout juror, who they say was not following the law. The foreperson had sent a note claiming the juror refused to follow the law on reasonable doubt, and Clancy's team argued that juror could have been dismissed and replaced, allowing the panel to reach a verdict. Sullivan disagreed.

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"Because the Court concludes that there was a manifest necessity for a mistrial based on the jury's deadlock, a retrial on the murder indictments does not violate Clancy's right not to be placed in double jeopardy," the judge wrote. He added: "Based on the imperative to avoid intrusion into the substance of deliberations and to avoid jury coercion, the court, in its discretion, concluded that it was inappropriate to investigate by questioning the holdout juror about any doubt Juror Doe harbored.

" The judge also rejected Clancy's bid to preserve juror records and for an inquiry into the holdout juror. "In the Court's view, Clancy is not entitled to any of the materials sought in this motion," Sullivan wrote.

"The requested evidence is not material to Clancy's motion to dismiss the indictments on double jeopardy grounds because misconduct by a deliberating juror that came to light only after the court declared a mistrial is not relevant to whether there was manifest necessity for the mistrial," he later added. In the other decision, Sullivan wrote: "Clancy has failed to explain how materials showing alleged misconduct by Juror Doe are relevant to any retrial of the murder indictments in front of a different jury.

Holdout Juror Michael Desronvil Identified

" Sullivan acknowledged the difficulty of the case. "The Court understands the frustration of the defendant and the jurors that despite the utmost diligence, the jury was unable to reach a verdict in this emotionally grueling and complicated case," he wrote. The retrial would again center on first-degree murder charges. The lone juror who blocked Clancy from being acquitted, identified in filings as Juror Doe, has since been publicly identified as Michael Desronvil.

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He has spoken publicly following the mistrial, stating in a recent national television interview that he was influenced by how methodical he thought the Duxbury mother was while killing her three children. Desronvil said he had no doubt Clancy was guilty, telling Fox News Channel's Fox & Friends that he was struck by her thought process during the killings, and he has maintained he had zero doubt about Clancy's guilt.