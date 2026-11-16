Prosecutors are expected to announce Monday whether they will retry Lindsay Clancy on first-degree murder charges after her first trial ended in a mistrial, with 11 of 12 jurors favoring not guilty by reason of insanity.

Prosecutors are expected to reveal Monday how they intend to proceed in the retrial of Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother accused of killing her three young children, as she returns to Plymouth County Superior Court before Judge William Sullivan.

Prosecutors Consider Murder Charges for Clancy

The hearing comes two months after her first trial ended in a mistrial, when 11 of 12 jurors voted to find her not guilty by reason of insanity and one holdout blocked a unanimous verdict. Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said his office expected to decide how to proceed by Monday's hearing. It remains unclear whether prosecutors will pursue the same first-degree murder charges from the initial trial or seek a lesser conviction such as second-degree murder or manslaughter.

Also read Lindsay Clancy’s triple-murder retrial scheduled for March

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague previously confirmed prosecutors intended to retry the case but said details would depend on pending legal motions. The choice of charges carries significant implications. If prosecutors pursue the original first-degree murder indictments, Clancy could again face a jury trial. If they pursue a lesser charge, the case could potentially be decided in a bench trial, with a judge rather than a jury determining the outcome.

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Cruz said outside court on November 2 that prosecutors were reviewing available information before making what he called a methodical decision. Judge Sullivan set the new trial for March 29, 2027. Defense attorney Kevin Reddington has expressed frustration with the uncertainty surrounding the prosecution's plans and urged the court to move forward with another trial.

Insanity Defense Relies on Postpartum Psychosis

Reddington argued at the first trial that Clancy should be found not guilty by reason of insanity because she was in the throes of severe postpartum psychosis and hallucinated a voice commanding her to kill Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months. Boston veteran lawyer Brad Bailey told The Post that prosecutors may need to make some concession about Clancy's mental health to gain credibility with a jury while maintaining it does not rise to the level of negating criminal responsibility.

Bailey said it could have been that some jurors did not like the absence of any initial concession or acknowledgment of what Clancy was going through, adding that if there is some concession right out of the box that she was struggling, maybe prosecutors feel they can gain more trust with jurors. Another seasoned Boston lawyer, Peter Elikann, said it is unlikely the defense would want to change their strategy, which proved so extremely effective.

To use the old cliche, if it is not broken, do not fix it, Elikann said. He added that while the Plymouth County District Attorney's office would probably like to use a different strategy, it is not clear how much the prosecution can change because they still have the same set of facts and the same group of witnesses.

Legal Experts Suggest Prosecution Strategy Changes

Elikann said prosecutors might want to streamline their presentation, which got kind of redundant at times, and should focus on driving home any evidence showing Clancy did premeditate this and that it was a calculated, intentional act. Bailey said prosecutors might refine their approach, refine their strategies and pivot a little bit.

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One way would be trying to get new expert witnesses to discuss Clancy's mental health in the months leading up to the murders, though they likely would not have enough time to evaluate her. Bailey said he was not particularly impressed with the experts on which the Commonwealth was relying, but at this stage it is going to be very difficult for them to switch them.

He said they might be able to do that, but there could be negatives if they present people that had not had an opportunity to evaluate Lindsay herself. Judge Sullivan rejected the defense's motions last week, clearing a significant legal obstacle to a potential retrial. He also rejected the defense argument that another trial would violate Clancy's constitutional protection against double jeopardy.

Judge Rejects Double Jeopardy Claim for Clancy

In his ruling, Sullivan concluded there was a manifest necessity for declaring a mistrial because of the jury's deadlock. The defense subsequently challenged the conduct of the holdout juror and argued the case should be dismissed, citing concerns about jury deliberations and the judge's handling of the proceedings. Clancy's attorneys have said they intend to appeal the decision but do not want the appeal to delay another trial.

The first trial ended in September after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict, with 11 jurors voting to find her not guilty by reason of insanity while one juror disagreed, resulting in a deadlock. Patrick Clancy was sworn in during the trial at Plymouth Superior Court on July 29, 2026. Jury deliberations resumed for a sixth day on September 3, 2026, before the panel ultimately deadlocked.

Clancy appeared in court Monday, November 16, 2026, for the hearing that could establish the next steps in the closely watched case.