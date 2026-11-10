Lindsay Clancy Faces Possible Retrial After Judge Denies Dismissal Motion

Judge William Sullivan ruled Lindsay Clancy can be retried over her children's deaths after a deadlocked jury forced a mistrial in Massachusetts.

Lindsay Clancy could face a second murder trial over the deaths of her three children after a Massachusetts judge denied her legal team's motion to dismiss the case on November 9, 2026. Judge William Sullivan ruled that retrying Clancy would not violate double jeopardy protections, and reports indicate a new trial could begin as soon as 2027. The decision followed a mistrial declared in the Massachusetts case after jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict.

Judge Sullivan Rejects the Double Jeopardy Dismissal Bid

Judge William Sullivan turned down the motion to dismiss the murder charges after Clancy's attorneys argued she had a constitutional protection against double jeopardy. That protection generally bars prosecuting a person again for the same offense, according to Reuters.

Also read Judge denies motion to dismiss charges against Lindsay Clancy

Sullivan found there was a manifest necessity for a mistrial because of the jury's deadlock. In his written ruling, he concluded that a retrial on the murder indictments does not violate Clancy's right not to be placed in double jeopardy, according to ABC News.

The judge had earlier declared a mistrial on September 4, 2026, after a 12-person jury told the court it was deadlocked. Jurors had deliberated for more than five days, totaling more than 30 hours, before reporting the impasse on Friday, September 4.

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Sullivan's decisions came more than two months after that mistrial. He also denied the defense team's motion to investigate the lone holdout juror from Clancy's first trial, and he rejected a gag order that prosecutors had sought.

Defense and Prosecution Positions on a Retrial

The jury split 11-1, with 11 jurors finding Clancy not guilty by reason of insanity and one holdout refusing to agree. The jury foreperson sent the judge a note stating the holdout was unable to follow the instructions regarding reasonable doubt, as Boston 25 News reported.

Clancy's defense team argued that Sullivan should have questioned the juror and determined whether there were grounds for removal and replacement instead of declaring a mistrial. Sullivan disagreed, writing that questioning the holdout during deliberations could have pressured jurors to change their stance.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said no decision had been made on a retrial while speaking to reporters after the mistrial declaration. The prosecution's position has not yet been finalized, so it is not currently clear whether Clancy will face a new trial for the killings of her three children.

On September 29, 2026, Clancy's defense attorney Reddington said there was never a full investigation into the children's deaths. Reddington also argued that authorities had immediately assumed Clancy was guilty. On October 1, 2026, Sullivan denied a separate Reddington motion to have Clancy declared not guilty on all three first-degree murder charges for insufficient evidence.

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Mental Health Claims and What Comes Next

Clancy's attorneys have maintained that she should not be held criminally responsible because she was experiencing postpartum psychosis along with other mental health struggles. Authorities said she strangled each of her children in the basement of her Duxbury home in January 2023.

Her attorneys recently disclosed for the first time that Clancy has been on suicide watch since the killings. They said she attempted suicide immediately after the deaths, and that she is now paralyzed as a result of that attempt.

In a CBS News interview, Clancy's attorneys said she fears the possibility of a retrial. Scapicchio, speaking in that interview, said Clancy wants to be with her children and would likely take her own life if given the opportunity.

Clancy is in custody at a state psychiatric facility, where her parents visit her regularly, Scapicchio said. Under the current schedule, the case could move toward a new trial as soon as March 2027, pending the prosecution's decision on whether to proceed.