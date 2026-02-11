Lindsay Clancy in court for hearing on motions and possible retrial date in triple murder case

Lindsay Clancy appeared in a Massachusetts courtroom Monday as the judge heard arguments on a motion to dismiss, a gag order request, and a possible retrial date after a mistrial in her triple murder case.

Lindsay Clancy appeared in a Massachusetts courtroom Monday for a pivotal hearing that could determine the future of her triple murder case in the deaths of her children.

Judge William Sullivan planned to discuss a future trial date and hear arguments on several post-trial motions. The hearing comes two months after a deadlocked jury ended a lengthy trial this summer in a mistrial. Neither side has firmly committed to retrying the case, saying they want to see how the judge rules on the motions before deciding their plans. In a surprise move, defense lawyer Kevin Reddington brought on two new attorneys to assist in the case.

Also read Lindsay Clancy case back in court for a motions hearing

Reddington said at the last hearing on Sept. 29 that he also wants to set a tentative retrial date today after hearing arguments from both sides. Clancy's attorneys are asking Judge Sullivan to dismiss the case, arguing that he failed to fully investigate whether the holdout juror who forced the mistrial properly followed the court's instructions on the law.

Attorneys Martin Weinberg and Kevin Reddington argue there was no need to declare a mistrial at that point, and that retrying the case after improperly ending the first trial would amount to double jeopardy. Prosecutors argued that Judge Sullivan properly declared a mistrial after the jury reported being deadlocked twice. They said investigating the holdout further would have surely led to judicial coercion of that juror and the impermissible intrusion into the substance of the jury's private deliberations.

The Court's decision to conduct a limited individual inquiry of each juror and then instruct the collective jury on reasonable doubt was a proper exercise of the Court's discretion, prosecutors wrote. Attorneys with the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office also argued the foreperson's notes about the deadlock did not allege a personal issue, bias, or extraneous influence attributable to the dissenting juror.

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Holdout Juror Denounces Lindsay Clancy Trial

The holdout juror, who identified himself as Michael Péguy Desronvil, said in statements and an interview following the trial that he had no doubts about her guilt. How methodical I thought Lindsey was in the execution of the children, so that was really big for me, he told Fox News. The thought process that goes behind and to fulfill the commitment of doing that. I thought it was um, it was um, it was uh logical.

Judge Sullivan will also hear arguments Monday about the defense's request to further investigate the holdout juror, including by reviewing court documents and his cell phone records. A lawyer for the lone holdout juror began arguments to defend him against claims of potential misconduct. The lawyer, AP O'Connor, said the jury notes only showed a disagreement about how to weigh the evidence. That is the deliberation process.

So why are we here? O'Connor said. We are here because Juror Doe did not vote the way the defense needed. The defense went looking into the one juror that stood between them and the outcome they needed.

At trial, the jury foreperson sent out two notes claiming the holdout juror refused to follow the law on reasonable doubt. Desronvil has since come out and said he never had a doubt about Clancy's guilt. Last month, Judge Sullivan denied a request to hold an evidentiary hearing about the holdout.

In his ruling, he wrote that any further judicial inquiry is inappropriate given the mandate that the court must not delve into a juror's subjective reasoning, thought process, view of the case, or relationship to the other jurors, and must not inquire into the jury's deliberative content, collective thought process, or any disagreement among the jury. During the hearing, Reddington referred to the holdout juror by name. This gentleman, Desronvil, Reddington said.

Judge Sullivan stopped him, saying there is no need to bring out that juror's name. Reddington responded that he is all over the internet. The judge said going forward Reddington was to refer to Desronvil as Juror Doe. Judge Sullivan also appeared to nod to the #sidebah internet meme referencing the thick Boston accent of Reddington.

The moment drew laughter from the courtroom gallery. The lawyers were called to the bench because Reddington wanted to discuss confidential information about a holdout juror as he made claims that juror may have acted improperly during jury deliberations. Prosecutor Jennifer Sprague cut in as Reddington appeared to suggest he reveal the sealed information in open court. I prefer not to violate the law, Sprague said.

Judge Sullivan Enforces Gag Order Request

Sullivan then chimed in, Why don't we all dial this in a bit, before he called them over to the bench. The final issue to be argued is the prosecution's bid for a gag order in light of Reddington's comments about the lone holdout juror in public and in court papers. Prosecutors argue the gag order is necessary to prevent the carnival atmosphere from the first trial.

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Restraints on any further extrajudicial statements are necessary in this case to protect the integrity and fairness of the judicial system, they wrote. Ahead of a potential second trial, prosecutors said the gag order would prevent any further pollution of any potential jury venire as well as subsequent witness testimony. Prosecutor Jennifer Sprague blasted the defense for calculated comments Reddington had made in public about the trial that captivated the nation. Sprague claimed all the comments inevitably tainted future jurors.

She said Reddington made comments that were calculated to effect the jurors' perception and that they are just inappropriate. Sprague called the defense attorney out for his comments about the lone holdout juror, including saying the other jurors were robbed because of him and saying he hoped the holdout could sleep well at night. She also criticized him for asking President Trump to issue a pardon, even though a presidential pardon cannot be issued in a state case.

Meanwhile, Sprague said any time she or the other prosecutor, Shanan Buckingham, were asked for comment they declined. Because I'm not looking for 15 minutes of fame in this case. What the Commonwealth wants is justice for Cora, Dawson and Callan, she said. Defense lawyers pushed back on the gag order request and argued that the concerns raised by prosecutors were speculative.

It offers no evidence that any prospective juror has been exposed to, or affected by, anything counsel has said. Invoking an important interest is not enough to justify such an order. And if a future venire were already inevitably tainted, silencing counsel now could not cure it, wrote defense attorney Laura McConnell. The harm the government fears is purely speculative.

There is no venire, no jury, and no trial date. While gag orders are sometimes imposed during high-profile trials, the defense argued that prosecutors did not meet the high legal bar needed to justify the request. The government bears a heavy burden to justify such an order. It offers no evidence.

There is no jury, and it is unknown whether one will ever be impaneled. There is no trial date. The Motion should be denied, McConnell wrote. Judge Sullivan concluded Clancy's last appearance in court by telling both sides to be prepared to talk about picking a trial date during Monday's hearing.

Courtroom Tension Over Future Trial Date

I think it's important that this case move forward if it has to move forward, Sullivan said during the Sept. 29 hearing. Why don't we just pick a trial date that will get this case moving? In a rare moment of agreement, both Reddington and prosecutors told the judge that they would rather wait until he resolves the post-trial motions before they agree to a new date.

We'd rather defer until you make your rulings and then any appellate arguments are presented, rather than pick a trial date, Reddington said. Following the hearing, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said outside court that his office is still evaluating whether to retry the case.

We're doing a very thorough review right now, and we're going to continue to do our job to make sure that we do what's best for the interests of justice and the interests of those three children, he said. Clancy is accused of strangling daughter Cora, 5, and sons Callan, 3, and Dawson, 8 months. She has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, citing postpartum psychosis.