Judge Warns Lindsay Clancy Lawyer for Naming Holdout Juror in Mistrial Dispute

A Plymouth court hearing on Lindsay Clancy's motion to dismiss turned tense when a judge warned her lawyer for publicly naming the holdout juror, and the judge set a Nov. 16 ruling date.

A judge warned Lindsay Clancy's lawyer on Monday for publicly naming the holdout juror whose lone vote sparked a mistrial, setting off a tense exchange in a Plymouth, Massachusetts courtroom.

Judge Orders Juror Redacted

Judge William Sullivan said going forward that attorney Kevin Reddington was only to refer to the juror as Juror Doe, like everyone else had been doing. The judge told Reddington, We don't need this. The clash began when Reddington tried to name the juror during his opening remarks, saying, This gentleman, Mr Desronvil. Sullivan interrupted immediately, saying, I'm going to stop you right there.

Also read Lindsay Clancy back in court as defense seeks dismissal and prosecutors weigh retrial charges

Reddington fired back, No, you're not going to stop me. The judge then threatened to end the hearing early over the repeated disregard for courtroom decorum. Sullivan said there was no need to use the juror's full name in court and ordered both sides to use Juror Doe to protect the juror's identity. The holdout was the only juror who voted to convict Clancy, while the other eleven were prepared to find her not guilty by reason of insanity.

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Reddington pushed back by noting the juror's public profile, quipping that the man had got more face time than I do. He pointed to the many podcast and news appearances by Michael P. Desronvil since the trial ended. The holdout juror is 48-year-old Michael Desronvil. He has publicly defended his vote, saying in his first interview after the trial that Clancy was methodical in the execution of the crimes.

Desronvil Defends Conviction Vote

He said he had zero doubt about Clancy's guilt, rejecting defense claims that he lied to the court about domestic violence allegations. Desronvil's lawyer, Heather O'Connor, said her client did nothing wrong and was being targeted only because he did not vote the way the defense needed. Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague argued against the defense motion to dismiss.

She said the holdout did not refuse to deliberate but simply refused to agree with the majority, which is a standard outcome in a hung jury. Prosecutors also asked the judge to issue a gag order after Reddington went on a press tour following the mistrial. Defense attorney Martin Weinberg, who previously represented Karen Read, argued the mistrial declaration was made in the heat of the moment.

He said the first-degree murder charges should be dismissed because a deeper probe of Desronvil should have been conducted before the mistrial. Weinberg said the judge might have been forced to dismiss the juror if a grilling had revealed misconduct, including potentially lying on his jury questionnaire and misusing his cell phone during deliberations. He argued that court notes cried out for a probing voir dire and that not all twelve jurors were following instructions.

Defense Questions Voir Dire

Sullivan expressed skepticism, noting he questioned each juror one-by-one during a so-called voir dire and asked whether they could follow his instructions on reasonable doubt. Didn't I do that? Didn't I do a voir dire? Didn't I swear them in? the judge said.

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He asked Weinberg, So you're saying I should have done it a second time? Weinberg replied that the judge should not simply ask a single question but conduct a probing voir dire. Clancy, 36, appeared in the Plymouth courtroom Monday as prosecutors and her newly beefed-up legal team went head to head on several issues. She is charged with triple first-degree murder for the January 2023 killings of her children: five-year-old Cora, three-year-old Dawson and eight-month-old Callan.

Clancy Pleads Insanity Defense

Clancy admitted to strangling the children but pleaded not guilty to murder by reason of insanity. The defense argues Clancy could not be held criminally responsible because she was in the throes of severe postpartum psychosis, made worse by a slew of prescription psychiatric drugs, when she strangled the children before trying to kill herself. Prosecutors claim she carefully plotted the slayings and knew what she was doing was wrong.

The first trial ended in a hung jury on Sept. 4, split 11 to 1, with only Desronvil wanting to convict her. Prosecutors have not yet confirmed whether they will seek a second murder trial. Sullivan said he would make rulings at a later date and announced he would issue his ruling on Clancy's motion to dismiss at a Nov. 16 hearing. He said that if a new trial is required, the date could be chosen at the next meeting.

Tensions also extended to related legal matters. Reddington clashed with the lawyer for Clancy's ex-husband, Patrick. Attorney Howard Cooper, representing Patrick in a wrongful death lawsuit against former doctors, had said he expected Lindsay to take the stand. Reddington pushed back on those claims, further complicating the legal landscape around the Clancy family tragedy.