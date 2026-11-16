Lindsay Clancy Faces Second Murder Trial in 2027 After Mistrial; Holdout Juror Weighs Law Career

Lindsay Clancy will stand trial again on March 29, 2027, for the strangling deaths of her three children after a mistrial, while the lone holdout juror who blocked a verdict considers becoming a lawyer.

Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother accused of strangling her three young children, will face a second first-degree murder trial on March 29, 2027. A judge set the new date Monday during a status hearing.

Judge Tosses Defense Motion to Dismiss

The first trial ended in a mistrial after a single juror refused to convict, leaving an 11-1 hung jury. Judge William Sullivan decided last week not to rule on a defense motion to dismiss all charges. Defense attorney Kevin Reddington argued the judge failed to question holdout juror Michael Desronvil about his impartiality. Desronvil had publicly discussed his Catholic faith, raising concerns his religious beliefs influenced his vote.

Also read Lindsay Clancy to face a new trial in spring of 2027 over children's killing

The judge tossed out that argument. Clancy is accused of strangling her children Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months, with exercise bands at the family home in Duxbury, Massachusetts. She then allegedly attempted suicide by jumping from a second-story bedroom window. Now paralyzed and using a wheelchair, she faces three counts of first-degree murder.

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The defense has argued Clancy suffered from postpartum psychosis at the time of the killings. Prosecutors maintain she acted deliberately and knew her actions were wrong. They said she was lucid enough to plan the killings and never displayed signs of psychosis. Both sides have more than four months to prepare for the second trial.

Holdout Juror Faces Harassment and Life Changes

Desronvil, 48, is considering a dramatic job change after his six weeks on the high-profile case changed his life. His lawyer, Heather O'Connor, told the Daily Mail Sunday that the experience made him question potentially going to law school and becoming a lawyer. She called the idea incredible and a complete 180 from his past. O'Connor said Desronvil felt very targeted and very much alone after receiving abuse for standing by his belief that Clancy murdered her children.

He previously claimed he was targeted over the mistrial because he is a black Republican and for his conservative views, according to YouTuber Ray Marcel. His past life was dragged into the spotlight during the trial. Clancy's legal team pushed to have the initial judgment tossed out, arguing Desronvil's previous legal issues should have prevented him from serving on the jury. The judge rejected that argument.

O'Connor said the experience affected him in every way imaginable and changed his life as he knew it. He had to change his work schedule, people showed up at his house, and he was doxxed. He worried about going out and being confronted by someone with a strong opinion about him. O'Connor said it has been a lot and he did not expect to be thrown into the spotlight.

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It is not clear how serious he is about law school. Clancy's first trial was thrown into chaos by the holdout juror, as documented on the Post's front cover from Sept. 4. A prosecutor has been silent on trying her again, and there may be one surprising reason why. Reddington has also set what has been called a nightmarish precedent against the lone holdout juror.

Both the defense and prosecution have more than four months to prepare. It remains unclear whether their legal strategies will change. A plea deal appears unlikely, with the defense saying the die has been cast. Clancy remains paralyzed and wheelchair-bound as she awaits the second trial.