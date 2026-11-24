Dancing With The Stars pro Lindsay Arnold addresses potential return to ballroom, prioritizing family life while supporting sister Rylee during Season 35 filming.

Lindsay Arnold, the thirty-two-year-old professional dancer, has clarified her position regarding a potential return to the ballroom for Dancing With The Stars. Although she has never completely ruled out appearing on the hit television series again, she indicated that Season 35 is likely not the appropriate time for her to join the cast. Arnold explained that her current focus remains on her personal life and family commitments rather than returning to the demanding schedule of the competition.

Arnold Prioritizes Family Over Ballroom Return

The choreographer, who is a mother of three children, recently shared her decision-making process on Instagram after stepping away from the show in 2015. She described leaving the program as one of the hardest choices she has ever had to make, but ultimately concluded that it was the best path for her family. Arnold emphasized that her love for the show remains strong, stating she still loves it with all of her heart despite stepping back from her professional duties on the series.

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Champion Dancer Reflects On Career Achievements

During her tenure as a professional on the program, Arnold competed in ten different seasons before earning her pro status again for Season 21 in 2015. Her competitive record includes a third-place finish in Season 21 alongside her partner, as well as winning the coveted mirrorball trophy in Season 25 of 2017 with an actor. These achievements highlight a significant portion of her career on the show before she decided to reduce her involvement to balance her home life.

Supporting Sister Rylee During Current Season

While Arnold is not currently competing, she remains deeply invested in the success of her younger sister, Rylee Arnold. Rylee, who is twenty-one years old, joined the show as a professional in 2023 and is currently participating in Season 35. Lindsay described feeling as though she is in the competition alongside her sister, frequently asking for rehearsal videos and calling her after practice sessions to offer support and advice on dance moves.

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Rylee Arnold Comments On Sisterly Bond

Rylee Arnold told Us magazine on Wednesday, August 5, that she is not certain her older sister would return to the ballroom after her retirement. Despite this, Lindsay maintains that she would never say never to competing again if the opportunity made sense. Rylee noted that Lindsay is always available to provide positive feedback during rehearsals, acting as a crucial support system as she navigates the pressures of being a professional dancer on national television.

Future Possibilities For Both Dancers

Both sisters acknowledge the challenges of balancing a high-profile career with family responsibilities. Lindsay expressed that in a perfect world, she could participate in the show while also managing other life obligations and attending her childrens events. However, she currently embraces the phase of life she is in, focusing on her family. Meanwhile, Rylee continues to follow in her big sisters footsteps, relying on their close relationship to help manage the stress and excitement of the ongoing season.