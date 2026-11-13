Lindsay Arnold Reveals Workout Secrets Behind Rylee Arnold's Viral Fitness

Former DWTS pro Lindsay Arnold shares the exact fitness and nutrition plan that helped her sister Rylee Arnold achieve her toned physique for the upcoming dance season.

Rylee Arnold has captured public attention with her impressive physical transformation, drawing praise for her defined and athletic appearance as she prepares for her latest stint on Dancing With the Stars. Her older sister, Lindsay Arnold, a former professional dancer on the same reality competition series, has stepped forward to explain the rigorous regimen responsible for these visible results. The 32-year-old Lindsay, who is a certified personal trainer, designed a comprehensive fitness program for the 21-year-old Rylee more than one year ago. This initiative was created to help Rylee maintain her stamina during off-season periods and ensure she felt as though she never stepped away from the ballroom floor, even when not actively competing.

The Core Fitness Regimen Details

Rylee Arnold originally approached her sister for assistance because she wanted to increase her muscle tone and muscle definition, specific goals that Lindsay incorporated into her custom plan. The routine began with a full workout regimen that integrated specific supplements into her everyday life to support overall health and performance. Lindsay emphasized that having a family member who comes to you seeking advice is always the best day ever, prompting her to immediately implement a structured approach. The cardio component of the routine varied depending on her energy levels and included sessions on a stationary bike, the treadmill set at a 12 incline and three speed, and a Movement Club session lasting between 30 to 45 minutes. This daily cardiovascular work was essential for building the endurance required for high-intensity dance rehearsals.

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Strength Training And Supplements

Beyond cardiovascular exercises, the fitness plan included a six-week Advanced Weights program that utilized five to 20-pound dumbbells, a workout bench, and resistance bands. Rylee Arnold followed this strength training protocol religiously, a consistency that Lindsay noted was cool to see and resulted in a huge payoff for her younger sibling. As the training progressed, Lindsay adjusted the approach, pointing Rylee toward an app-based Pilates x Strength program instead of just the weights. This hybrid method combined the incredible lengthening and flexibility of Pilates-style workouts with strength and weighted exercises to create a balanced physique. Lindsay also instructed Rylee to focus heavily on her protein intake and encouraged her to add 5 mg of creatine into her daily routine to support her muscles and help her keep building strength throughout the season.

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Professional Dancers And Cardio Demands

A significant factor in Rylee Arnold's toned physique is the unique physical demand of being a professional dancer on a popular television show. Lindsay explained that the dancing and rehearsals involved in the production provide an incredible amount of cardio that is not realistic in everyday life. This intense physical output means dancers burn a substantial number of calories daily, which can make it challenging to maintain muscle definition. Lindsay admitted that during her own time on season 16, she found it really hard to maintain her muscle definition and tone throughout the season due to the rigorous schedule. She acknowledged that Rylee is absolutely incredible in how she manages and executes her daily tasks, praising her work ethic, talent, and choreography ability, which have been off the charts this season.

Family Legacy And Future Plans

The Arnold sisters share a deep legacy within the Dancing With the Stars franchise, with Lindsay having joined the show in 2013 and serving as a mentor for Rylee during the 2018 spinoff, Dancing With the Stars: Juniors. Despite their shared professional background, Rylee Arnold remains uncertain about whether Lindsay would step back into the ballroom to compete alongside her. When asked about the possibility of the sisters dancing together in the same season, Rylee expressed doubt that Lindsay, who has retired from competitive dancing, would return. Rylee also noted that she has grown up as a dancer, meaning the critiques and feedback she receives regarding her choreography make perfect sense to her. This deep understanding of dance mechanics, combined with her sister's expert fitness guidance, positions Rylee Arnold as a formidable competitor in her own right as she navigates her career in the spotlight.