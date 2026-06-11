Lindsay Arnold and Husband Sam Cusick Welcome Baby Boy, Their Third Child

Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold and her husband Sam Cusick have announced the birth of their first son. The couple, already parents to two daughters, shared the joyful news on Instagram along with details about Arnold's pregnancy, including managing a recurring subchorionic hematoma.

Professional dancer Lindsay Arnold and her husband Sam Cusick have welcomed their third child , a baby boy, expanding their family. The couple, who have been married since June 2015, are already parents to two daughters, Sage and June, born in November 2020 and May 2023, respectively.

The happy news was shared by Arnold via Instagram, where she posted a caption expressing immense gratitude and love, accompanied by photos of the family of four holding sonogram images. She wrote, Baby boy is here and we are so grateful and so in love. The post also revealed that the gender of the baby was a surprise, with Arnold describing the moment her husband learned they were having a son as filled with pure excitement.

During her pregnancy, Arnold was open about managing a subchorionic hematoma, a condition she had also experienced during her pregnancies with her daughters. This involves a blood clot in the uterus that can cause significant bleeding in early pregnancy. She described it as her only hiccup this time around, noting that while it was scary, she was familiar with the process and both previous occurrences resolved without complications after the clot was passed.

Arnold emphasized that she did not feel miserable overall, though she experienced increased fatigue in the afternoons. She highlighted the mental benefits of maintaining her morning workout routine, which helped her stay strong throughout the pregnancy. Arnold and Cusick's relationship began as a high school romance in Salt Lake City, evolving into a lasting partnership. Cusick proposed in December 2014 during a vacation in Africa, and they married less than a year later.

Their journey to growing their family has been publicly celebrated, with Arnold frequently sharing updates and milestones on social media. The arrival of their son marks a new chapter for the family, with their daughters eagerly anticipating the addition of a baby brother.

The couple expressed profound gratitude, stating they feel beyond blessed to bring their first boy into the world and are confident that Sam will be an amazing father to their son just as he has been to their daughters





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lindsay Arnold Sam Cusick Baby Boy Birth Third Child Dancing With The Stars Subchorionic Hematoma Pregnancy Family

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lindsay Hubbard Teases New Reality Project and Addresses Summer House Scandal Amid Cast Romance RevelationsLindsay Hubbard hints at a new reality‑TV shoot starting soon, defends her comments about Amanda Batula, and discusses the fallout from West Wilson and Amanda Batula's disclosed romance. The upcoming spinoff will blend fresh and archival footage, featuring a cameo by country star Dustin Lynch.

Read more »

Danielle Olivera Denies Giving Carl Radke Hand Job Amid Lindsay Hubbard's ClaimsDanielle Olivera is responding to Lindsay Hubbard's claim that she gave Carl Radke a hand job in an Uber in 2019. Olivera clarifies that it was an over-the-pants hand job, not a real one, and calls the rumor a lie. Carl Radke also addressed the incident, stating it was 'spun out of control.' The controversy stems from the 'Summer House' reality show cast and their complicated relationships.

Read more »

Ranking Arnold Schwarzenegger's Five Best Sci-Fi MoviesIn this article, we rank Arnold Schwarzenegger's five best sci-fi movies, including The Terminator, Total Recall, The Running Man, Kindergarten Cop, and True Lies. We discuss the influence, impact, and overall quality of each movie, and how they showcase Schwarzenegger's range and versatility as an actor.

Read more »

Arnold Schwarzenegger Returns as Conan the Barbarian in 'King Conan' FilmThe legendary actor and former Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, is set to return to his iconic role as Conan the Barbarian in a film titled 'King Conan.' The movie, which has been in development hell for decades, is being directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the mastermind behind the Mission: Impossible franchise. Schwarzenegger compares the film to Clint Eastwood's 'Unforgiven,' a Western classic that served as the actor's farewell to the genre.

Read more »