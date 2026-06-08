Lindon community supports man after heart transplant

A yard sale stretching across four front yards in Lindon is drawing shoppers from across Utah Valley. Behind it is a community rallying around one family facing a major medical journey.

Lunceford, 22, underwent a heart transplant after his condition worsened in January. LINDON — A yard sale stretching across four front yards in Lindon is drawing shoppers from across Utah Valley.

Behind the bargains, however, is a community rallying around one family facing a major medical journey.

"It's a little hectic. We have been planning this for about six weeks now," said McKenzie Peterson. The fundraiser supports 22-year-old Jaxson Lunceford. His family has spent years preparing for the possibility of a heart transplant.

His condition worsened earlier this year. His mother, Brittani Lunceford, said things escalated rather fast. That decline led to a pacemaker failure, four emergency open-heart surgeries, and ultimately a lifesaving heart transplant.

"The average heart transplant only lasts 10 years, and he's 22. So we don't know how many times we're going to have to do this," Brittani Lunceford said.

"They're just the kind of family you'd do anything for," said one volunteer helping at the event. The Lunceford family has spent years giving back through community yard sales and service projects of their own. Now, they say that same support is coming back to them in a powerful way. The fundraiser continues to bring in support as neighbors, friends, and even strangers stop by to help.

Trevor Pyne, Kaizen Custom Homes, donated a helicopter ride for the silent auctionFamily and friends are supporting and organizing the event*KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written. Tyrese Boone is a morning reporter at KSL TV. Born and raised in Beaumont, Texas, he graduated from the University of North Texas with a bachelor's degree in Digital & Print Journalism.

He is passionate about community‑focused storytelling. Utah County neighborhood frustrated as roundabout project sends heavy traffic through residential streets





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