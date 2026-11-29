Singer Linda Harrison clarifies the account of her first meeting with husband Ade Adepitan, disputing his claim about drinking prior to their encounter at the 2010 National Television Awards.

Singer Linda Harrison has corrected the narrative surrounding her initial encounter with husband Ade Adepitan, following the Paralympian's viral disclosure of their unconventional romance during his appearance on the ITV reality series I'm A Celebrity. The Scottish vocalist, known by her stage name Ella Exxe, arrived at Brisbane Airport on Sunday accompanied by their two children, five-year-old son Bolla and twenty-one-month-old daughter Zayla, to support her spouse's historic run on the program.

Correcting The 2010 NTAs Narrative

Ade Adepitan, aged fifty-three, recently revealed to campmates that he met Linda Harrison at the National Television Awards in 2010 while intoxicated on champagne. The presenter stated that he had suffered a mortgage rejection for his first home purchase, which led him to arrive at the event determined to get drunk before falling down the stairs. However, Linda Harrison insists this timeline is inaccurate and asserts that Ade Adepitan only consumed alcohol after they had already begun conversing and establishing a connection.

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The singer clarified that she did not view her future husband as visibly intoxicated when they initially interacted at the awards ceremony. She described his behavior as sweet and emphasized that the narrative of him being 'hammered' before their first words were exchanged does not align with her memories of that specific evening. This correction highlights a more romantic sequence of events where mutual attraction preceded any inebriation.

From Facebook Messages To Marriage

After their initial meeting at the venue, Ade Adepitan contacted Linda Harrison through Facebook and the two maintained a conversation over several months before he finally asked her on a date. The couple eventually married at St Paul's Cathedral in 2018, a union facilitated by Ade Adepitan receiving an MBE. This timeline demonstrates that their relationship was built on sustained communication and mutual interest rather than a single impulsive moment at a party.

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Ade Adepitan has previously spoken about the societal challenges of dating with a disability, noting that potential partners often make ignorant assumptions about his ability to manage his physical needs. He explained that he sometimes encounters men who attempt to chat up Linda Harrison even while she is clearly in his company, reflecting a broader societal ignorance regarding relationships involving disabled individuals. Linda Harrison has consistently supported him through these external pressures and societal judgments.

Public Support For The Red Bridge Reunion

Linda Harrison is now preparing for the emotional reunion with Ade Adepitan on the show's famous red bridge, an experience she describes as deeply moving for the entire family. She revealed that her husband had attempted to maintain a stoic facade during their phone calls, claiming he would never cry, but admitted that he had already shed tears twice. She expressed concern that their reunion would be too emotional to handle without breaking down completely given the time they have spent apart.

The family arrived in Australia wearing matching t-shirts that declared 'Ade Our Winner,' signaling their strong public backing for his campaign. Linda Harrison urged viewers to vote for Ade Adepitan when he faces the upcoming evictions, stating that while he is already a winner in their eyes, they want to see him succeed as far as possible in the competition. She specifically highlighted the excitement of seeing him participate in the Celebrity Cyclone challenge, noting that her son Bolla would be thrilled to witness that specific event.