Linda Farrow Revives Rare Precious-Metal Lenses for Spring

Linda Farrow brings back its Precious Lenses in 18-karat rose gold, 24-karat gold and platinum finishes, using the last remaining stock of a discontinued French manufacturing technique.

brand is reintroducing its Precious Lenses, made using actual gold and platinum rather than conventional mirrored coatings. The limited release draws on the brand’s archives and a specialized manufacturing technique that is no longer in production.in the 2010s, the lenses became a signature of the brand, particularly through its Newman silhouette.

The latest iteration brings the distinctive reflective finish to two styles, Sadie and Marcelo, with lenses offered in 18-karat rose gold, 24-karat gold and platinum finishes. Founded in London in 1970, Linda Farrow was among the first designers to position sunglasses as a fashion accessory, creating avant-garde styles and collaborating with fashion houses including Yves Saint Laurent, Balenciaga and Emilio Pucci.

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After a roughly two-decade hiatus, the label was revived in 2003 by Farrow’s son, Simon Jablon, who discovered an archive of his mother’s original designs. The revival eventually expanded beyond vintage eyewear into new collections and collaborations, carrying forward the founder’s experimental approach to design. The original Precious Lenses were produced by French manufacturer Dalloz using a process in which solid precious metals were heated into vapor and condensed onto the lens surface.

The resulting ultrafine metallic layer was then sealed with a transparent coating, creating a reflective finish using genuine precious metals. When Dalloz discontinued the costly and technically complex process, Linda Farrow acquired the remaining inventory. That stock now forms the basis of the new release, with no additional production planned.

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“Precious Lenses have always held a special place in the story of Linda Farrow. When we found out the original technique would no longer be produced, we knew we had to secure what remained,” said Jablon, owner and creative director of Linda Farrow.

“Bringing them back through Sadie and Marcelo is a celebration of where we’ve come from, and a final chance to own something that will never be made again. ”The Precious Lenses are part of Linda Farrow’s spring 2027 collection, titled “Room Service. ” Priced from $1,110 to $1,350, the styles will be available through select wholesale partners and the brand’s e-commerce site.

With only the original inventory remaining, the release represents a final opportunity to acquire one of the brand’s most distinctive eyewear innovations.

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