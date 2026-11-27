Former USC standout Keyshawn Johnson isn't happy the Trojans are begging for a College Football Playoff spot.

Keyshawn Johnson isn’t happy. He wanted his USC Trojans to make a breakthrough run to the College Football Playoff, perhaps even to the national championship this year.

But in head coach Lincoln Riley's fifth season with the Trojans, is he really any closer to the CFP than before he arrived in Los Angeles? With one game left to play against crosstown rival No. 9 UCLA, No. 15 USC must win to hold onto the slimmest of chances that it could earn selection into the 12-team postseason tournament for the first time in history.

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"Don’t tell me sh-- like that," Johnson said to me. "Begging for a seat at the table is not what we do. It’s not what USC does. We’re a blue blood, man.