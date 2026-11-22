USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley praises his team's second-half comeback against Maryland Terrapins during Senior Day 2026 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Lincoln Riley guided the USC Trojans to a crucial victory against the Maryland Terrapins on November 21, 2026, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The win held special significance as the program honored its Senior Day class before the contest. Despite a sluggish opening half, the team rallied to secure the win, bringing pride and joy to the student-athletes celebrating their final home appearance.

Riley Reflects on Senior Day Significance

USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley emphasized the emotional weight of the occasion, stating he was incredibly proud of the seniors who are set to graduate soon. He noted that securing a home victory for this group was vital for everyone involved in the program. The coach highlighted that winning this game provided a meaningful conclusion to their collegiate careers at the Coliseum.

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Riley also acknowledged the competitive challenge posed by the visiting Maryland Terrapins. He praised their coaching staff and players for executing well during a difficult period, suggesting they deserved a longer winning streak. This respect for the opponent underscored the difficulty of the task the Trojans faced on this specific Saturday in Los Angeles.

Second-Half Turnover Surge Changes Momentum

The game shifted dramatically in the second half following a series of critical defensive stops by USC. Cornerback Jontez Williams intercepted a pass intended for Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Chris Durr Jr., marking a pivotal moment in the contest. This play was part of a larger trend where the Trojans defense disrupted Maryland's offensive rhythm.

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Defensive standout Prophet Brown also contributed significantly to the defensive success, securing three interceptions during the game. These turnover opportunities allowed the USC offense to regain control of the field. The defense's ability to create these chances proved to be the deciding factor in the outcome of the match against Maryland.

Offensive Execution Improves After Halftime

After struggling with drive efficiency in the first half, the USC Trojans offense found its rhythm in the second half. The team began finishing drives effectively, capitalizing on the short fields provided by the defense. This synergy between offense and defense allowed the team to build momentum and maintain control of the game.

Lincoln Riley admitted he was not entirely satisfied with the first-half performance, noting that the team lacked its usual consistent edge. However, he praised the players for responding to the adversity. The team learned to adapt and execute when it mattered most, securing a win that boosted team confidence and standings.

Looking Ahead to Future Contests

The victory sets a positive tone for the remainder of the USC Trojans schedule. Coach Riley described the upcoming opportunity as exciting, while emphasizing the importance of enjoying the current moment with the graduating seniors. The team plans to celebrate this achievement before refocusing on their next competitive challenge.

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Riley also highlighted the resilience of his players, noting that perseverance is a key trait within the program. He expressed continued trust in the group's ability to compete at a high level. The win against Maryland stands as a testament to the team's determination and their ability to overcome early deficits.