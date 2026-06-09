Lincoln Park shooting that critically injured woman stemmed from altercation among bar patrons: ald.

A North Side alderman gave an update Monday, after a woman was shot and critically injured early Sunday morning.

A North Side alderman gave an update Monday, after a woman was shot and critically injured early Sunday morning.which wounded a 39-year-old woman, was an isolated incident stemming from an altercation between a group of individuals after leaving a nearby bar on Lincoln Avenue.

The woman, who was shot around 4 a.m. in the 600-block of West Belden Avenue, remains in critical condition Monday, Knudsen said. The alderman also said he's been in contact with the City's Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Department and CPD for years about the Lincoln Avenue corridor to advocate for stricter rules on nightlife. He said there are businesses there about which his office consistently receives noise, cleanliness and safety complaints.

"We are urging city departments to allow us to set new rules on this stretch of businesses to ensure that nothing like this happens again. My office stands ready to advocate in any way to accomplish this result," Knudsen said. Officials ID man killed in explosion that shut down I-290 for hours in west suburb





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