Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Begins Refilling After Trump-Era Blue Renovation for US 250th

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has started refilling with water after a months-long renovation that included applying a deep blue protective coating, a change initiated by former President Donald Trump. The project, timed for the United States' 250th anniversary, transformed the pool's basin with a color Trump called "American flag blue." Workers managed the refill process on June 5, 2026, as the iconic Washington landmark prepared for national celebrations.

Water has begun flowing into the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool following a renovation project mandated by former President Donald Trump . The extensive work, which included applying a deep blue protective coating that Trump dubbed "American flag blue," was completed in time for the United States' 250th anniversary celebrations.

The pool, a prominent feature on the National Mall, had been drained for months as crews worked to apply the new surface and perform necessary repairs. On June 5, 2026, the process of refilling the iconic pool commenced, with workers seen managing the water flow and attending to plumbing fixtures. The scene was observed by early morning joggers and documented by numerous press photographers, with National Guard soldiers and Park Police also present in the area.

The renovation, visible from the Washington Monument, involved spraying the blue coating and placing grates, transforming the pool's appearance ahead of the major national milestone





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Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Donald Trump Renovation American Flag Blue US 250Th Anniversary Washington DC National Mall

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