Lincoln County Deputy Ryan Terpsma Killed in Montana Pursuit

Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Terpsma died in the line of duty in Eureka, Montana, on October 30 after a suspect opened fire during a pursuit involving a child.

Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Terpsma died in the line of duty on October 30 while responding to a disturbance in Eureka, Montana. The 28-year-old Bellingham native was celebrating his birthday when he and a Eureka police officer were shot during a chase. The incident concluded with the suspect surrendering at a roadblock, but not before violence resulted in two officer deaths and another fatality.

Lincoln County Deputy Terpsma Killed in Eureka

Ryan Terpsma served with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office when he became the victim of an ambush-style shooting. On October 30, he was pursuing a suspect who had reportedly fled with a 7-year-old girl. During the high-speed pursuit, the suspect turned his weapon back toward the law enforcement vehicles. Deputy Terpsma and a fellow officer from the Eureka Police Department both sustained fatal gunshot wounds. The 7-year-old girl was rescued and suffered only minor injuries during the chaotic events. Tragically, investigators also confirmed that a 46-year-old woman was killed at the initial crime scene where the ordeal began.

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Suspect Matthew Dye Surrenders After Shooting

The individual responsible for the shooting was identified as 50-year-old Matthew Dye. Dye had initially fled from police, leading officers on a chase that ended in a confrontation. While attempting to evade capture, Dye fired shots at the two patrol vehicles tracking him. The exchange of gunfire ultimately claimed the lives of Deputy Terpsma and the Eureka police officer. Dye eventually drove to a roadblock where he surrendered to authorities. His surrender brought an end to the immediate threat to public safety, but the loss of two officers was irreversible. The incident remains under investigation as officials piece together the timeline of violence.

Family Honors Ryan Terpsma's Legacy and Sacrifice

Terpsma's family released a heartfelt statement mourning the sudden loss of their loved one. They emphasized that Ryan died doing what he loved, serving the community he cared for deeply. The family described his death as an ultimate act of sacrifice on his 28th birthday. They noted that becoming a Deputy Sheriff was the fulfillment of a lifelong dream for him. He served with immense pride, integrity, bravery, and joy every single day. His parents, Travis and Robin, and his sister, Kylie, remembered him as a protective brother and a loyal friend. The statement highlighted his deep desire to help those in need from a young age.

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Montana Sheriffs Association Supports the Family

The Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association has stepped in to assist the Terpsma family. They created a specific fund to aid with funeral expenses and other costs related to the incident. This financial support aims to alleviate the burden on the family during their time of grief. The association recognized the profound impact Deputy Terpsma had on his colleagues and the community. His dedication to public service was evident throughout his short career. The fund serves as a testament to the respect he commanded within law enforcement circles. It ensures that the family can focus on healing without immediate financial stress.

Community Mourns Lost Public Servant Terpsma

News of the tragedy has sparked an outpouring of support from across Montana and beyond. Law enforcement agencies and civilians alike have expressed their shock and sorrow. Deputy Terpsma was seen as a hero who embodied the values of protection and service. His death has left a significant void in the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. Colleagues are mourning the loss of a friend and partner who gave everything to keep others safe. The community is now coming together to honor his memory and legacy. The focus remains on supporting his surviving family members during this incredibly difficult period.