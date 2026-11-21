New York's Lincoln Center Theater has appointed Naomi Weinstock as Executive Director of Development, a position in which she will set the direction for LCT’s contributed revenue.

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’, ‘Wicked’ & Moreas Executive Director of Development, a position in which she will set the direction for LCT’s contributed revenue and lead the development team in building the resources for realize the organization’s artistic and institutional ambitions. As the Executive Director, Weinstock will serve as a strategic partner to LCT’s artistic leadership and Board of Directors, tasked with championing “the theater’s artistic vision and driving philanthropic investment across all of its stages.

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”Krysta Rodriguez Joins 'A Few Good Men' Broadway Revival Starring Bradley Whitford And Tom Blyth; Complete Cast & Creative Team Announced Weinstock joins LCT from New York City Center, where she has served as Vice President and Chief Development Officer since 2018.to Chief Brand and Strategy Officer, effective immediately. Both he and Weinstock will report to Managing Director Mike Schleifer and serve on LCT’s executive team, alongside Kewsong Lee Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, Schleifer, Executive Producer Bartlett Sher, Stacey and Eric Mindich Producer Nicole Kastrinos, and Helen Gurley Brown Artistic Director of LCT3 and Producer Maria Manuela Goyanes.

“We are thrilled to welcome Naomi to Lincoln Center Theater, and back to the Lincoln Center campus,” said Lear deBessonet and Mike Schleifer in a statement. “She brings an extraordinary depth of experience, a demonstrated ability to build and maintain meaningful relationships with supporters, and a track record of securing the kind of transformational philanthropic investment that allows an institution to think ambitiously about its future.

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She has a reputation as a thoughtful, respected leader, and we’re very lucky to have her join the team. ” “I am honored to be joining Lear, Mike, and the executive team at Lincoln Center Theater, an organization I have long admired. There is an energy at the theater right now that is impossible to miss.

I look forward to working with the Board, staff, and community of supporters to build upon an extraordinary legacy and help shape LCT’s next great chapter,” said Weinstock. Jones, who joined LCT in the summer of 2025 as Chief Marketing Officer, assumes an expanded role as Chief Brand and Strategy Officer.

In this position, he will lead overall identity, positioning, and reputation of the institution, with responsibility for the integrated strategy and execution of LCT’s marketing, advertising, publicity, communications, partnerships, sales, customer experience, and merchandising. His expanded remit reflects the theater’s commitment to building a distinctive institutional brand and deepening its relationship with audiences, while aligning the organization’s mission and artistic vision with its business objectives and public identity.

“We are thrilled to recognize Robert Jones with this expanded role at Lincoln Center Theater,” said deBessonet and Schleifer. “Our vision for the organization extends far beyond individual shows, centering how we serve our mission in the culture at large. Robert has distinguished himself as a remarkable leader in how we define ourselves as an institution, build relationships with our audiences, and shape our place in the cultural landscape.

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We look forward to this expanded role for an integral member of our team. ”‘Sunrise On The Reaping’ Eyeing $110M-Plus Domestic Bow