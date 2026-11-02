Lincoln and Helix Secure Friday Night Football Victories in San Diego

Lincoln High and Helix High defeat their respective rivals on October 30, 2026, in San Diego. Jaeyevion Allen and Jacob Andrew-Johnson lead their teams to key wins.

Lincoln High and Helix High captured significant Friday night victories on October 30, 2026, at their respective San Diego high school stadiums. The Lincoln Warriors defeated Cathedral Catholic High School in a competitive matchup, while Helix High School secured a win against Granite Hills High School in front of local crowds.

Lincoln Defeats Cathedral Catholic in San Diego

Lincoln High School defeated Cathedral Catholic High School during their game at Cathedral Catholic High School on Friday, October 30, 2026. Eric Miller of Lincoln faced intense defensive pressure from Ryder Molchanoff, Matijs Beals, and Jordan Lilo of Cathedral Catholic. Lincoln quarterback Xavier Cruz passed against Cathedral Catholic and ran the ball against defenders including Jordan Lilo. Jaeyevion Allen celebrated a touchdown for Lincoln and was tackled by Joseph Samuela of Cathedral Catholic. Steven Moore and Leejae Paleafei celebrated with teammates after scoring plays. Koa Smith-Mayall of Cathedral Catholic ran the ball against Seth Fanua. Titus Napoleon, Jordan Lilo, and Matijs Beals celebrated a Lincoln turnover. Honor Fa'alave-Johnson of Cathedral Catholic ran the ball during the contest.

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Helix High Beats Granite Hills at Helix Stadium

Helix High School defeated Granite Hills High School during their game at Helix High School in San Diego, California. The Highlander Pipe Band of Helix High School performed before the game against Granite Hills. Zachary Benitez of Granite Hills served as quarterback and ran the ball during the contest. Jacob Andrew-Johnson of Helix High School scored a touchdown against Granite Hills. Jace Sells of Helix High blocked a punt attempt by Austin DeGeorge of Granite Hills. Denzel Griffin and Dean Niumata of Helix celebrated scoring against Granite Hills. Stephon Fuentes of Helix High participated in the game. Head coach Damaja Jones of Helix High received a traditional ice cold shower after winning against Granite Hills.

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Key Player Performances Define Friday Night Results

Jaeyevion Allen of Lincoln High and Jacob Andrew-Johnson of Helix High emerged as standout offensive performers in their respective games. Xavier Cruz of Lincoln High managed the passing game against Cathedral Catholic. Zachary Benitez of Granite Hills High controlled the ball for his team against Helix. The defensive units of Lincoln and Helix forced crucial turnovers and stopped scoring drives. Matijs Beals of Cathedral Catholic and Jace Sells of Helix executed key blocks and defensive stops. Steven Moore and Leejae Paleafei of Lincoln celebrated their team's success with teammates. Denzel Griffin and Dean Niumata of Helix High shared in the celebration of their offensive success.

Coaches and Teams Celebrate Victories in San Diego

Coaches Damaja Jones of Helix High and the Lincoln High staff celebrated their teams' wins after the final whistle. The Highlander sword celebration of Helix High School took place before the game against Granite Hills. Cathedral Catholic High School players Ryder Molchanoff, Jordan Lilo, and Kevin Clark defended against Lincoln's offense. Honor Fa'alave-Johnson and Koa Smith-Mayall of Cathedral Catholic ran the ball. Xavier Cruz of Lincoln High passed against Cathedral Catholic's defense. Joseph Samuela of Cathedral Catholic tackled Jaeyevion Allen. Seth Fanua of Lincoln defended against Koa Smith-Mayall. Austin DeGeorge of Granite Hills attempted a punt that Jace Sells of Helix blocked. The San Diego Union-Tribune photographers Meg McLaughlin and Xavier Hernandez documented the events.