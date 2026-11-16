Limited-time art show ‘Mirrors and Windows’ opens in Greenwich Village

A new limited-time gallery in Greenwich Village is exploring art through the lens of mirrors and windows.

, “Mirrors and Windows” officially opened on Friday, Nov. 13, at the New York Studio School, where Gill also attends as an MFA candidate. As the name suggests, the exhibition features art that is made through the perspective of windows, such as looking out a window, and mirrors, and the reflections they bring.

Gill said that she was inspired to put together the exhibition after reading the essay, “Sylvia Plath and the Death Throes of Romanticism,” by Joyce Carol Oates.

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“ basically talked about lyric poetry, looking in the mirror and mining the self for themes won’t get you that far and it will lead to rumination, and rumination is something that leads to depression and you just will never get that far,” said Gill. “Romanticism is you’re doomed if you’re a romantic. And so I thought about a painter who’s painting and drawing and mining for themselves but introduces windows as, I can look outside and there’s something outside.

There’s nature and there’s this divinity that’s coming from the exterior world. ”Walking into the exhibition space, you immediately noticed that it doesn’t look like your standard art installation — instead of blank, white walls, the room is draped in fabric and meant to make you feel like you are at home. Prior to attending New York Studio School, Gill studied fashion design, so she brought in all sorts of fabric and clothing that she hung around the room.

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Gill spent months gathering up art from her artist friends, including herself, and split the theme throughout the room, with art with mirrors on one side and art with windows on the other, all coming together at the back of the space. About a month ago, she fully thrust herself into the theme of the show.

“Last month, I , I just need to become this painter that’s only painting from the mirrors and windows. I started a new journal where I was only writing about the mirrors and windows, and two weeks ago I started only painting mirrors and windows even though I’ve been doing them since this summer when I planned the show,” said Gill.

“I wanted ‘me’ to be a really big part of it because that’s what you’re doing when you look in a mirror and when you paint from a mirror. ”Gill hopes that those who come through the exhibition will be able to reflect and build space in an ever-flattening world.

“The idea is making this, trying to piece it together, it’s supposed to be almost the lines the detective is drawing to create a conclusion of mirrors and windows, where are the lines drawn between these paintings,” said Gill. “That’s why I have all my mirror window paintings and mirrors on the other, because that’s the conclusion that was drawn from looking at all the work of my peers in my salon.

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” “Mirrors and Windows” is on view at the New York Studio School, located at 8 West 8th St., daily until Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. You can follow Gill on InstagramEmily Davenport is the Digital Editor of amNewYork Metro. She covers entertainment, business and things to do stories around New York City, both in writing and through video.

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