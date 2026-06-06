Limited-Time Animal Crossing Icons Arrive on the Nintendo Switch in June

Fans of the popular Nintendo franchise Animal Crossing will have the opportunity to show off their love for the game in style with a brand-new set of Nintendo Switch icons arriving in June 2026. The icons, which will be available for the entire month, feature some of the game's beloved characters and can be paired with matching frames and backgrounds. While the Character Icons cost 10 Platinum Coins each, the Borders and Backgrounds are just 5 Coins each. However, fans should be aware that the icons will be swapped out in July for Donkey Kong and Mario-themed cosmetics, so they will need to act quickly to get their hands on them.

It is hard to believe that the first Animal Crossing entry was launched way back in 2001, and even harder to believe that, since then, fans have been treated to a further four mainline entries in the beloved Nintendo social simulation game.

Praised for its eclectic cast of characters, memorable dialog, and building and designing capabilities, the Animal Crossing franchise has gone from strength to strength over the past two decades, but none quite anticipated the hit its most recent entry, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, would be when it launched back in 2020.

It turns out that launching at the very beginning of a worldwide pandemic that would see many of us unable to leave our homes is the perfect marketing strategy for a video game, as sales of both the Nintendo Switch and Animal Crossing: New Horizons went through the roof, with the latter selling a whopping 47 million copies and becoming the best-selling Animal Crossing entry of all time, as well as the best-selling Nintendo Switch title. However, following the launch of a brief DLC, Happy Home Paradise, in 2021, Nintendo left ACNH to its own devices, with fans let down by the lack of post-game content and updates.

Although Nintendo returned in October 2025 to announce the upcoming release of the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as well as the launch of Version 3.0, it was unfortunately not enough to tempt a large playerbase back in. Now, fans are mostly awaiting the next installment in the Animal Crossing franchise, but in the meantime, there is a way to show off your love for the Nintendo franchise in style.

This comes courtesy of a brand-new set of Nintendo Switch icons that will head to the Points Store in June 2026. Available for the entire month, these icons showcase some of your favorite Animal Crossing characters, as well as being able to grab matching frames and backgrounds.

Although the Character Icons cost 10 Platinum Coins each, it is worth remembering that Platinum currency is extremely easy to earn on the Nintendo Switch as you hoard them just by purchasing and playing games, so there is no doubt that you will have enough. Additionally, the Borders and Backgrounds are just 5 Coins each.

If you are interested in these Animal Crossing icons, you had better hurry as they will be swapped out in July for Donkey Kong and Mario-themed cosmetics. So, if you are a Nintendo Switch Online member and want to show off your love for the hit Nintendo franchise, make sure to take advantage of these limited-time cosmetics throughout June.





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