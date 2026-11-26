Thanksgiving Day brought a trickle of last-minute shoppers to the Meijer store in Dublin, where some stores were open for limited hours as people picked up forgotten essentials for their holiday meals.At the Dublin

Thanksgiving Day brought a trickle of last-minute shoppers to the Meijer store in Dublin, where some stores were open for limited hours as people picked up forgotten essentials for their holiday meals.

At the Dublin location, shoppers were seen grabbing items for their Thanksgiving feasts, including water, crispy fried onions and eggnog. A few early birds arrived in the morning to pick up the last things they needed before heading home to cook. One shopper said, "I worked every holiday. I enjoy coming out when they have Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday, because I've always had to work them.

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” A Meijer store director said the biggest rush of shoppers is usually on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, but this year the wave came on Tuesday instead. Delivery drivers also used the holiday rush to pick up extra work. DoorDash driver Joseph Wright said, “Seen a lot of orders for like these Meyer pickup orders or a couple for Kroger ones and stuff like that.