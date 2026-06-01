Limited-Edition Tamagotchi Returns as Bag Charm in Casetify Collaboration

Casetify partners with Bandai to release a limited-edition Tamagotchi virtual pet charm, earbud pouches, and phone cases, priced $14‑$799. The charm attaches to keys or bags, features a durable snap‑shut shell, and evolves with daily care. The collection includes bundle sets and custom suitcases, appealing to collectors and nostalgic fans.

Billboard's retail links may earn commissions and provide auditable data. The nostalgic Tamagotchi virtual pet toy returns in a new limited edition collaboration with smartphone accessory brand Casetify .

Priced between $14 and $799, the collection includes earbud pouches, phone cases, charms, and a standout limited-edition Tamagotchi device. That special Tamagotchi, featuring Mimitchi character, clamps onto bags or keys as a bag charm. Crafted from durable hard plastic, it snaps shut for protection and has a futuristic finish. The alien-like virtual pet requires daily feeding, bathing and care to evolve properly.

Retro sound effects signal happiness, hunger, bathroom needs, or even the pet's death, indicated by a UFO. The collection also offers bundle sets saving money, such as a $116 bundle with stickers, a UFO-design case, and the Tamagotchi, plus free shipping. Customizable hard-shell suitcases made of scratch‑resistant Makrolon are available, too. The Tamagotchi revival ties into the current popularity of trinket culture, blind boxes, and bag charms.

It has already inspired a 2022 Omar Apollo song and has fans among K‑pop groups. The limited-edition Tamagotchi charm is a collector's item designed to last for years. Its design is exclusive to the collaboration and can't be found elsewhere. A complementary Mimitchi plush earbud pouch also functions as a protective case, opening to store earbuds safely and featuring a key ring for attachment.

For those seeking a full set, Casetify's bundles combine the device with matching accessories. The suitcase line extends the theme with custom‑print options and rugged, lightweight construction. While the Tamagotchi is the centerpiece, the entire range blends nostalgia with current fashion tech accessories. Bandai's in‑house sound designers crafted the original beeps and bloops, which remain iconic cues for pet status.

The toy's evolution system now encourages consistent daily interaction, rewarding dedicated caretakers. This revival taps into millennial and Gen Z love for retro gadgets and collectible accessories, bridging generations. The price spectrum reflects both low‑cost charms and high‑end luggage, making the line accessible to different budgets. Casetify, known for phone cases, successfully diversifies into lifestyle products.

The collaboration exemplifies how vintage toys are reimagined for modern wearable tech and fashion, capitalizing on the blind‑box craze and social‑media‑friendly aesthetics. The limited‑edition Tamagotchi may sell out quickly due to its scarcity.

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Tamagotchi Casetify Virtual Pet Bag Charm Collectible

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