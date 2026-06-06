Lime and Coriander Crispy Fish Tacos with Margarita and Cake Recipes

A recipe feature for lime and coriander crispy fish tacos with suggested sides, plus a frozen coconut margarita and a passionfruit and coconut three milk cake.

LIME AND CORIANDER CRISPY FISH TACOS I think the secret to the perfect fish taco is a crispy skin, a good amount of zing, some fresh crunch and a squeeze of lime.

Pure summertime deliciousness! MAKES 6 750g sustainably caught firm white fish fillets , skin on and pin-boned 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil Lime and coriander marinade 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil 8g coriander leaves 2 jalapeños, roughly chopped 2 tsp finely grated lime zest sea salt and cracked black pepper To serve 6 charred flour tortillas, thinly sliced cabbage, thinly sliced radish and lime wedges 1 To make the lime and coriander marinade, place the extra virgin olive oil, coriander, jalapeños, lime zest, sea salt and black pepper into a small food processor and process until finely chopped. 2 Transfer the marinade toa large bowl with the fish and toss to coat.

Allow to marinate for 20 minutes. 3 Heat the extra virgin olive oil in a large nonstick frying pan over medium–high heat. Add the fish, skin-side down, and cook for 2 minutes or until charred. Flip the fish over and cook for a further 30 seconds or until crisp and cooked to your liking. 4 To assemble, top each tortilla with some cabbage, sliced radish and 2 pieces of fish. Serve with a squeeze of lime.

MY FAVOURITE TACO SIDES These are my favourite taco accompaniments, but you absolutely don’t have to make them all! Think of them as a choose-your-own flavour adventure and pick a couple for your summer fiesta.

Pickled jalapeñosSERVES 6 as a side 250ml white wine vinegar 2 tbsp caster sugar 1 tsp sea salt flakes 4 jalapeños, sliced 1 Place the vinegar, sugar and salt in a bowl and mix until the sugar and salt are dissolved. 2 Add the jalapeños and toss to coat. Allow to stand for 30 minutes, then serve, or store in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.

Lime and coriander cremaSERVES 6 as a side 240g soured cream 2 tbsp lime juice 2 tbsp finely chopped coriander leaves 1 tsp finely grated lime zest sea salt flakes 1 Place the soured cream, lime juice, coriander, lime zest and salt in a serving bowl and stir to combine, then serve. Spicy margarita avocado salsaSERVES 6 as a side 3 avocados, cut into quarters Spicy margarita dressing 125ml lime juice 1 tbsp tequila 1 tbsp light agave syrup 1 tsp finely grated lime zest 1 tsp sea salt flakes 1 jalapeño, thinly sliced 1 Combine the spicy margarita dressing ingredients in a bowl. 2 Place the avocado in a serving bowl, pour the dressing over, then serve.

Lime and dill pickled onionsSERVES 6 as a side 2 red onions, thinly sliced using a mandoline 80ml lime juice 2 tbsp caster sugar 8-10 large sprigs dill sea salt and cracked black pepper 1 Place the red onion, lime juice, caster sugar, dill and a generous amount of salt and black pepper in a bowl and mix well to combine. 2 Set the mixture aside to pickle for 5 minutes, then serve. FROZEN COCONUT MARGARITA Who doesn’t love dreaming themselves away to a palm- fringed island with their friends?

These super zesty and refreshing coconut margaritas with their salty lime rims will transport you there. SERVES 6 2 tsp sea salt flakes 2 tsp finely grated lime zest lime wedge, for rubbing 125ml coconut cream 250ml coconut milk 125ml tequila 60ml light agave syrup 80ml lime juice 400g-500g ice cubes To serve lime wedges 1 Combine the salt and lime zest on a plate.

Rub the lime wedge around the rim of 6 small cocktail glasses and carefully dip each rim into the salt and lime mixture. Set aside. 2 Place the coconut cream, coconut milk, tequila, agave syrup, lime juice and ice cubes in a blender and blend until smooth. 3 Pour the margaritas into the prepared glasses and serve with lime wedges, if you like.

PASSIONFRUIT AND COCONUT THREE MILK CAKEThis summery version of the classic tres leches cake is the most super soft, milk-soaked slice of tropical dreaminess! Serve with a zesty passionfruit syrup and whipped cream.

SERVES 8-10 180g unsalted butter, chopped and softened 220g caster sugar 2 tsp vanilla extract 5 eggs 225g plain flour 2 tsp baking powder 250ml coconut milk 250ml milk 250ml sweetened condensed milk 250ml whipping cream 250ml double cream For the passionfruit syrup 125ml fresh passionfruit pulp 55g caster sugar 1 Preheat the oven to 180C/160C fan/gas 3. Line an 8cm x 32cm loaf tin with nonstick baking paper. 2 Put the butter, caster sugar and vanilla in the bowl of an electric mixer and beat for 6-8 minutes or until pale and creamy.

Scrape down the bowl and add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add the flour and baking powder and beat on a low speed until just combined. Spoon the mixture into the prepared tin and bake for 45-50 minutes, or until cooked when tested with a skewer. Allow the cake to cool in the tin for 20 minutes, then turn out on to a board and remove the paper.

Trim the cake to ensure a flat top, then return to the tin. 3 Use a skewer to make holes in the cake three-quarters of the way through. Place the three milks in a jug and whisk to combine. Place the cake tin on a tray to catch any spills and gradually pour one-third of the milk mixture over the cake. Refrigerate for 1 hour.

Repeat the process twice more and refrigerate until the milk mixture is absorbed. 4 To make the passionfruit syrup, place the passionfruit and caster sugar in a small frying pan over a medium-low heat and simmer for 4-6 minutes or until thickened. Refrigerate until cold. 5 Whisk together both creams until soft peaks form. 6 To serve, turn the cake out on to a platter and top with the whipped cream and a drizzle of passionfruit syrup.

Tip You can make this cake a day in advance and refrigerate until ready to serve. GRILLED CORN WITH LIME BROWN BUTTERJuicy charred corn is always a star of the taco party, and my low-fuss lime brown butter takes it to the next level of zesty, nutty yum.

SERVES 6 as a side 6 corn cobs, husks pulled back and tied Lime brown butter 125g unsalted butter, chopped 2 tsp grated lime zest sea salt and cracked black pepper To serve lime wedges 1 Preheat a griddle pan or barbecue over a high heat. 2 Grill the corn for 5-6 minutes, turning frequently, until charred and tender. Place on a serving platter. 3 To make the lime brown butter, place the butter in a small frying pan over a medium heat and stir until melted.

Cook for 2-3 minutes, or until foamy and golden brown. Pour into a small bowl with the lime zest, salt and pepper and stir to combine. 4 Serve the grilled corn with a drizzle of the lime brown butter and a squeeze of lime. CRISPY CHIPOTLE CHICKEN TACOSI love having contrasting textures on the table, like these super crisp and golden baked tacos filled with cheesy chipotle chicken.

MAKES 12 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, plus extra for brushing 1 brown onion, finely chopped 1 tsp ground cumin 750g chicken thigh fillets , trimmed and cut into small pieces 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped 120g chopped chipotle chillies in adobo sauce 2 tsp finely grated orange zest 60ml fresh orange juice 1 tbsp firmly packed brown sugar 2 tsp sweet smoked paprika sea salt flakes 12 corn tortillas 300g queso fresco or soft melting cheese To serve lime and coriander crema , coriander sprigs and lime wedges 1 Heat a large nonstick frying pan over medium–high heat. 2 Add the oil and onion and cook for 5 minutes or until soft.

Add the cumin and cook for 1 minute. Add the chicken and garlic and cook for 5 minutes or until browned. Add the chipotle chillies and sauce, orange zest, orange juice and sugar and stir to combine. Cover with a tight-fitting lid and reduce the heat to medium-low.

Cook for 10-15 minutes or until the chicken is tender. 3 Remove the lid and simmer until the sauce has reduced and thickened. Add the paprika and salt and stir to combine. 4 Preheat the oven to 240C/220C fan/gas 9. 5 Place the tortillas on a baking tray lined with nonstick baking paper. Brush both sides with oil and bake for 1 minute or until soft. Fill with the chicken mixture and cheese and fold over to enclose.

Bake for 5 minutes, then flip the tortillas over and bake for a further 5 minutes or until crisp. 6 Serve with the crema, coriander and a squeeze of lime. NOW BUY THE BOOK Our recipes are from Sunshine, Lemons and Sea Salt by Donna Hay with photographs by Chris Court and Con Poulos . To order a copy for £23.80 until 21 June, go to mailshop.co.uk/books or call 020 3176 2937. Free UK delivery on orders over £25.





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Fish Tacos Crispy Fish Lime Coriander Marinade Taco Sides Frozen Coconut Margarita Passionfruit Coconut Cake Summer Recipes

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