Lily Tomlin Reveals Dolly Parton’s Surprising 9 to 5 Preparation

Lily Tomlin exclusively shared with E! News what she remembered most from working with the late Dolly Parton on 1980's 9 to 5: 'She hit with all chargers blazing.'

“She came on the set, she'd memorized the whole script because she thought she was supposed to, and she hit with all chargers blazing,” Tomlinthe interview—also expressed how grateful she was to have Parton as a friend for so many years, describing what being so close to the “Jolene”“It meant the innocence that was totally Dolly,” Tomlin raved.

“The absolute perfection that she brought to her look—her everything. ” “That was like out of the genesis of something brilliantly thought out and wholesome, because she was that person,” the 87-year-old continued.

Also read Judge dismisses case from Dolly Parton's manager alleging her nephew threatened her estate

“She just delivered the essence of that to the audience. ”As Tomlin mused, it was a feat only Parton could have achieved, quipping that while Parton was “extremely well endowed,” she managed to also be “totally innocent.

”Of course, her friendship with Parton wasn’t the only Hollywood relationship the Oscar nominee cultivated over the years, as she’s still very closeSock It to Me: The Legend of George SchlatterAnd for his part, Schlatter is grateful to have cast Tomlin all those years ago.

“You just walked in the room and the room lit up,” he recalled. “The room just elevated into another space where it stayed, and Lily became a major, major part of my life, my career, and my everything. ” “When you think back about that time, it just happened,” the 96-year-old said with amazement.

“It was like a magical, magical moment. ”"Every Tuesday about this time, before the sun came up and the world was still asleep, she and I, for many years, had our coffee together over the phone," she wrote onShe added, "As she liked to say; 'shoot Tedda, we get more work done before the sun comes up than most folks do all day long!

' We would catch up on gossip, as sisters do, and drink coffee and make plans, as it has always been our way" "I have so many moments and memories with Dolly, it’s hard to know where to start," he explained on Instagram. "Like every little boy, I grew up loving Dolly Parton. She was a part of our lives, on our TV’s, right in our living rooms.

""Dolly recently sent me a beautiful message, telling me she loved me with her whole heart," Cyrus added. "I will always love her in the same way ….. with my whole heart … and I always will. " "The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share," Cyrus wrote on Instagram. "Our most sacred moments were private, andthey'lll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts.

" "What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue and be strong. I have an angel by my side," she continued.

"I always have. One of our last conversations was about music and metamorphosis.

""To imagine a world without @dollyparton is almost unthinkable," she began on Instagram. "The mark she left on music, our culture, and the human spirit is greater than any of us could ever hope to leave behind. " "When Mom passed, Dolly showed up for me in a way I'll never forget," she continued. "That's who she was—she showed up.

She was family. She was a light in my life and in the lives of millions of people who may never have had the privilege of knowing her personally, but somehow felt like they did. There will never be another Dolly. I will miss my friend more than words can say.

" She ended her tribute with a message to her longtime friend: "From one mountain woman to another, I will always love you. ""I told her backstage that my three-year-old's favorite song was 'Jolene,'" he explained on Instagram, "and she made me FaceTime so she could sing it to him.

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" "Later she shot a promo for her NBC Christmas special," he continued, "and when she got on a stool wearing her short skirt she said to the audience, 'I gotta be careful or else I'm gonna show y'all my box office! '""Too dirty for church, too clean for the bar," he added. "Just like her, it was just right. What a light.

""I know I speak for many when I state that there is now a void in the heart of Americana... no, the whole world, that may never be filled," thestar wrote on X. "Dolly, words cannot define the enormity of your talent, the breadth of your kindness, the depth of your compassion and the expanse in which your legend will carry on in perpetuity. ""You were not only someone whose smile and presence were larger than life, your heart was even larger," she continued.

"I lift my eyes upward and know that while you've left us here, you're singing amongst the angels, assuredly giving the host of Heaven a run for their money. ""Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Dolly Parton," the dancer shared on Instagram. "She was an absolute icon, a true legend not just for her music, but for her spirit, her kindness, her joy, her light.

"for a performance of "9 to 5" and "Better Get to Livin'" on the dance competition in 2007. "I was lucky enough to share the stage with her, something I will never take for granted," he added. "Her music and the way she made people feel will live on forever. Sending love to all she touched.

Thank you, Dolly. You will never be forgotten.

"began in her Instagram Story, "Thank you for every ounce of magic and butterflies, acceptance and joy, heart and music you brought to this world. We will always love you Dolly.

""Like the rest of the world, my heart sank seeing the news of dear Dolly's passing," she began on Instagram. "She meant so much to so many people for so long. For me, she was an example of a woman who defied the stereotypes for decades. She proved that big boobs, big brains, and a big voice can all exist in one tiny body!

""I had the honor of meeting and singing with her several times. Every time I saw Dolly, she was a pure, sweet sassy, cup of joy," she wrote.

"Her way of looking at life with a sense of humor has always been an inspiration to me…" "If there’s someone you wanna look up to and model your life after, it’s Dolly," Perry concluded. "Dolly was glam, funny, and kind as fuck. Her star will forever shine bright and I bet you she’s already remodeling them pearly gates with rhinestones.

""What a wonderful songwriter and singer Dolly was," he praised on X. "She brought so many people together, we will all miss her so much. "alum explained on X. "Her loss is immeasurable. She was such a kind and genuinely nice person. And I still don't know how she played so well with those long fingernails!

What an amazing mystery…""There will never be another quite like Dolly Parton," the musical ensemble began on Instagram.

"She was the ultimate singer, songwriter, actress, performer, and philanthropist. She filled the world with light and we are so grateful for every second we got to spend with her onstage and off.

""One of the greatest songwriters of all time beautiful radiant butterfly human," the indie singer wrote on Instagram. "I played with her at Newport once and I felt like my chest was on fire. I was so wildly awe struck.

""When I was hired to join KNBC in Los Angeles, I was flown out from my home in Nashville," he explained on X. " The coach section was overbooked, and I was fortunate to be moved to first class, where my seat mate turned out to be Dolly Parton. Sure was a nice flight. Rest in peace, Miss Dolly.

""An incredible songwriter, an unbelievable entertainer, and just a genuinely good human being," the Canadian rock band wrote on X. "There will only ever be one Dolly Parton, and we were lucky to have her. Rest easy, Dolly.

"The "Piano Man" singer shared a tribute on behalf of his entire family, reflecting on the death of "a legend. " "Dolly Parton has transcended time and become one of those iconic artists who is known for just being Dolly, beyond a specific song or moment in time," he wrote on Instagram. "I was one of the lucky ones whose music she covered.

" "We will miss her and her presence on this earth," the message continued, "but we will reap all the rewards of her life dedicated to making it a better place. ""Our children looked up to her and knew her music," he added. "The love for Dolly spanned generations. Her work in acknowledging endometriosis before most people knew what it was, and her philanthropic efforts have been inspirational to our family and our foundation.

""RIP Dolly Parton," the singer shared on X. "One of the most incredible talents. inspiring songwriter, incredible woman. what a gift of song you had. heaven gained an angel. ""RIP to Dolly Parton," he wrote on X, "One of the greatest musical and American icons. She championed children, education, kindness and the overall goodness of the human race. Condolences to her family, friends, team and fans.

""I've said often in my life, 'What will the world be without Dolly? '" the country singer wrote on X. "From the time I was a little girl, I wanted to be just like her. At 15 years old, my family uprooted their lives so I could start chasing my dreams, working in the country show at Dollywood.

" "Since then, I've had the privilege of not only working with Dolly, but getting to know her," she continued. "She was exactly who we all hoped she would be—kind, funny, gracious, and one of a kind. Heaven got a whole lot sassier, funnier, and brighter today.

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"As she put it, "I will do my part as a woman in country music to continue carrying the light she shined so brightly for all of us. "—wrote on Instagram. "I am gutted to hear the news. The world will forever be indebted to the good you've done and the legacy you've left.

The equilibrium of the earth feels off.

""Dolly spent a lifetime reminding children to dream big, and then doing everything she could to help make those dreams possible," thehost wrote on Instagram. "We'll always be grateful that her generosity extended to Seacrest Studios and the patients we serve. Her kindness, her belief in children and the joy she gave so freely will live on for generations.

""This was the first day I met Dolly," she wrote on Instagram "She was a ray of light! Even then, she was lit up like an angel, a joyful, celestial being. Dolly blessed us all for generations to come. Rest, dear Angel, and, as you said, keep the angels creating music and singing in the heavens.

""There will never be another," the singer wrote on Instagram alongside a video of her singing with Parton. "@dollyparton was who we could all agree on. She was and is such a light.

"star wrote on Instagram. "Alright my loves, I know this is hard but just think: she left us so much to work with. She shared with us so many melodies, so many lyrics, so many stories, so many jokes, so much laughter, so many iconic performances but most of all, so many shining examples of how to be a treasure of humanity.

" "She more than deserves her rest," she continued, "and now it's up to us to do our best follow in her brilliant, adorable, one-of-a-kind, bedazzled footsteps so that we still feel that magic in our world. "“A world without Dolly doesn’t feel possible, real, or right.

But because of the eternally generous way she spent her time on this earth and the countless lives she changed for the better, her legacy will be an everlasting one," Swift said in a statement to E! News.

"She was truly the gift that kept on giving. " "Dolly gave us someone to look up to while encouraging us to be who we are as individuals," she continued. "Somehow she was able to give us her lessons about the world gently and honestly, simultaneously, and oftentimes hilariously. She managed to give the world the ultimate mystery and fantasy in some corners of her life, but to give full transparency in the ways that counted.

Somehow she was true grace and true grit, all in one dazzling person. She possessed the softest heart when it came to the struggles of others, and a backbone of steel to defend her own self worth as an artist.

""For the melodies and lyrics she wrote that thawed even the coldest hearts. For the millions of books she provided children all over the world so that they might fall in love with stories the way she did. For the tightropes she walked so that young girls like me could grow up dreaming of joining the circus too," the songwriter added.

"Dolly, I’ll think of you each step of the way. ”“Dolly, you were the barometer. The North Star. Bold and brilliant.

Talented and tenacious," Beyoncé wrote on her website Aug. 25.

"You taught so many lessons on how to be uniquely oneself. I am grateful for your art, your heart, your generosity, your humor, your entrepreneurship.

""I’m honored that I had the privilege to work with you," she continued. "I will treasure that forever. Thank you for your profound impact on the world. You are an angel who has made this world a happier place because of your joyful art.

You are truly one of one. Rest peacefully. ”gowns on her show Dolly,” the TV icon posted to Instagram.

“This girl from the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee dreamed a life and then lived a life bigger than she could have ever imagined, giving so generously to others in ways we saw and ways we didn’t. “No one like her. She brought the light, and we are all better because she was here,” Winfrey continued.

“God bless you, Dolly—you earned your wings. ”costar shared a heartfelt message for the singer and actress, writing in part, “I know that millions are mourning and I want to say this – more than anyone I have ever known, Dolly will always be with us because she was so present, so powerful, so generous and playful that she is woven into all our lives and hearts forever.

We have our memories of her, her songs, Dollywood,the millions of books she got into the hands of children, all the iconic images that bring her to us. And they are all blessings. Let’s be grateful for all that she has left us to ease our sadness now. ” “To her gay and trans fans, I want you to know that she loved you.

You know that without me telling you. She loved all her fans and they are legion. And you know she doesn’t want y’all to mourn now. Dress up and celebrate her spirit,” she added.

“But first, watch the final episode of“Well, I just got the news that my buddy Dolly passed onto the higher and greater side,” the country singer began in her tribute to Parton. “Dolly, thank you for all the wonderful things you did for us here on earth. ” “Your love, your music and you gave so much with your huge huge heart. There will never ever be another you,” she added alongside several photos of the two.

“We will remember and cherish every memory and every note you ever played and sang. Thank you, Lord, for Dolly. ” McEntire continued, “She’s gonna have a blast in heaven singing all her favorite songs with all her family and friends who have gone on before her. I’ll never forget the first time I met you and I’ll never forget our last conversation.

I hold it with love in my heart. I will always love you, Reba. ”