Lily-Rose Depp Filming Playmates Movie at Historic Playboy Mansion

Lily-Rose Depp is filming Playmates, a coming-of-age drama directed by Lorraine Nicholson, set against the backdrop of the famous Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles.

Lily-Rose Depp has returned to the set of her latest film project in Los Angeles, with new behind-the-scenes images capturing the actress in character. The star was photographed wearing a black leather top, denim shorts, and brown shoes while filming scenes for the upcoming movie titled Playmates. These fresh set photos, first shared by Page Six on X, provide an early visual glimpse into the story, which is deeply rooted in the history of the iconic Playboy Mansion.

Playmates Movie Production Details

Depp plays a character named Anna in the film, who is depicted wearing layered necklaces as she walks out of a building in the newly released images. The production features a strong cast, including Anna Van Patten from the series Euphoria, who will portray a character named Jade. While specific details about Jade remain under wraps, Van Patten brings significant screen presence from her roles in The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox and Gossip Girl, where she played Kitty.

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Lorraine Nicholson Directorial Debut

The feature film marks the first time Lorraine Nicholson has directed a full-length motion picture. Drawing directly from her own personal history, Nicholson adapted the coming-of-age drama from her original screenplay. The narrative is set in Los Angeles and follows the life of thirteen-year-old Elle, who considers the Playboy Mansion her second home during her upbringing.

Friendship and Competing Ambitions

The plot centers on the complex relationship between Elle and Anna, one of seven hopefuls vying for the prestigious Playmate of the Month title. Despite their different circumstances, the two girls form an unexpected bond. They collaborate to support one another in achieving their distinct personal goals, which range from securing a magazine cover to winning the affection of a specific boy.

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Jessica Biel and Producers Join Cast

Jessica Biel stars in the film as a former Playboy Playmate and the fictional wife of Hugh Hefner. The production team includes Depp herself alongside Alex Orlovsky and Duncan Montgomery, who serve as producers for the project. This creative lineup aims to bring authenticity and depth to the biographical elements of the story.

Context Within Broader Career

This project adds to Depp's impressive roster of credits, which includes high-profile roles in Nosferatu, The Idol, The King, and the upcoming period gothic folk-horror film Werwulf. Her appearance in Playmates highlights her continued engagement with diverse genres and historical narratives in the entertainment industry.