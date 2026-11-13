Lily-Rose Depp and Bill Pullman Star in Lorraine Nicholson Playmates Amidst Crystal Harris Backlash

Lily-Rose Depp and Bill Pullman join director Lorraine Nicholson in Playmates. Crystal Harris urges Jessica Biel to quit, citing abuse concerns in the upcoming coming-of-age drama.

Lily-Rose Depp is currently in Los Angeles filming her latest project, Playmates, a coming-of-age drama that marks a significant moment in Hollywood lineage. The 27-year-old actress, daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, portrays Anna, one of seven models competing for the prestigious title of Playmate of the Month. The production recently took place at Trashy Lingerie in Los Angeles, where Depp was photographed wearing a leather top and tiny denim hotpants.

Nicholson's Daughter Makes Directorial Debut

Lorraine Nicholson, the daughter of Hollywood legend Jack Nicholson, writes and directs Playmates. This project represents Nicholson's feature-length directorial debut, drawing directly from her own childhood experiences. She frequently visited the Playboy Mansion with her father and her mother, former model Rebecca Broussard, during a peak era of the iconic magazine. The film explores the contrast between the innocent daytime atmosphere of the mansion and its notorious nightlife.

Also read Rupert Grint will play Ron Weasley for 'probably my last time' in 'Cursed Child'

Crystal Harris Urges Jessica Biel to Quit

Crystal Harris, Hugh Hefner's third wife, has publicly urged actress Jessica Biel to reconsider her role in the film. Harris, who was married to Hefner from 2012 until his death in 2017 at age 91, sent a direct message to Biel last month. In the message, Harris shared a screenshot urging Biel to step away, citing her own experiences of abuse and the toxic nature of the relationship. She described feeling brainwashed during her marriage to Hefner, noting their 60-year age gap.

Biel Plays Hefner's Fictional Wife

Jessica Biel is set to play a fictionalized version of Hefner's wife and a former Playmate in the movie. The cast also includes Bill Pullman, who plays the role of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner. The film delves into the complex dynamics of the mansion, where characters navigate fame and exploitation. Harris expressed strong beliefs that the film is a mistake if it intends to romanticize Hefner and the Playboy world. Her public stance adds a layer of real-world controversy to the fictional narrative.

Advertisement

Rising Stars and Complex Character Dynamics

Indiana Elle, known for her role as Amanda Seyfried's daughter in The Housemaid, joins the cast. She plays a 13-year-old character named Indiana who meets Depp's character, Anna. Their meeting occurs during a visit to the mansion, sparking an unlikely friendship between the young girl and the aspiring model. The script leverages Nicholson's personal history to create a nuanced portrayal of life within the Playboy empire.

Lily-Rose Depp's Busy Production Schedule

This project is part of a busy slate for Depp. She recently starred in Nosferatu, and her new movie Werwolf opens on Christmas Day. Depp has also completed filming on the sci-fi comedy Alpha Gang, which premiered at the Telluride and Toronto International Film Festivals. Her role in Playmates adds to her growing repertoire in high-profile cinematic productions.

Nicholson Reflects on Childhood Memories

Lorraine Nicholson previously told W magazine about her excitement to explore these childhood experiences. She recalled the mansion as a place of paradoxical innocence. As a child, she was regularly swimming in the grotto without realizing the darker aspects of the location by night. This duality forms the core of the film's narrative, bridging her personal past with the broader cultural history of Playboy.