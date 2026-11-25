Not to be confused with the NBC procedural drama that aired for two seasons, the film is based on Lucy Foley's best-selling novel.

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James will produce and Gala Gordon will co-produce for Parodos with Molly Sims will produce and Gaby McCormick will co-produce for Something Happy Productions. No writer is currently attached.follows a group of old Oxford friends whose holiday reunion at a remote hunting lodge turns deadly when a blizzard leaves them snowbound, and one of them is found murdered.

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The novel established Foley as a leading voice in commercial thrillers and was shortlisted for Crime & Thriller Book of the Year at the British Book Awards. Not to be confused with the NBC procedural drama of the same name created by J.J. Bailey that aired for two seasons between 2025 and 2026, Foley’sUniversal International Studios Developing Lucy Foley’s Novel ‘The Midnight Feast’ For TV; Sue Naegle Attached Foley will executive produce.

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Foley has sold over 12 million copies worldwide and is a New York Times and Sunday Times No. 1 bestselling author. Other novels of hers that have been optioned for development include, inspired by Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, which she also produced through her company Parodos Pictures.

Additionally, she recently starred in David Mackenzie’s, which debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival and was released theatrically by Bleecker Street.reboot, which she produces for Parados Productions alongside Gala Gordon who co-produces. James is represented by UTA, Tavistock Wood, and Sloane Weber Offer Dern. Foley is represented by UTA and Cathryn Summerhayes at Curtis Brown Group.