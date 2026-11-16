Lily James Leads Best-Dressed Stars at 17th Governors Awards

Lily James dazzled in silver at the 17th Governors Awards alongside Florence Pugh and Cara Delevingne. The event kicked off the 2027 awards season in Hollywood.

Lily James dominated the blue carpet at the 17th Governors Awards on Sunday, establishing herself as the premier style icon among British celebrities. The 37-year-old actress exuded vintage Hollywood glamour at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, setting a high bar for the evening's fashion proceedings. She was joined by fellow British stars including Florence Pugh and Cara Delevingne as they arrived for the glitzy annual event.

James Wears Shimmering Tamara Ralph Gown

Lily James commanded attention in a shimmering silver Tamara Ralph gown that featured intricate fringing throughout the design. The figure-hugging, embellished dress included a corset-style lace-up back, adding a structural element to the soft silhouette. She paired the gown with towering silver heels and styled her brunette locks in soft Hollywood waves that cascaded down her back.

Also read Carrie Coon & Lily James Humanized Cult Member And Leader In Guy Nattiv’s ‘The Liberation’

Pugh and Delevingne Showcase Distinct Styles

Florence Pugh, 30, presented a contrasting look in a pale pink custom Valentino gown adorned with rhinestone embellishments. The off-the-shoulder ruffled number clung to her curves, completed by a diamond choker and strappy silver heels. Cara Delevingne, 34, opted for an edgier aesthetic in a quirky John Galliano ensemble featuring a black double-breasted suit jacket with rolled-up sleeves and blue embroidered patches haphazardly sewn onto the fabric.

Other British Celebrities Attend the Event

Gemma Chan led the other British attendees in simple elegance, wearing a strapless white dress elevated by a diamond necklace and matching bracelet. Andrew Garfield and his girlfriend Monica Barbara arrived as a stylish couple, with Garfield wearing a double-breasted tuxedo sans tie. He accessorized with the LUC XP Urushi Year of the Rabbit luxury watch from Chopard, which features a rose gold case and costs $36,100 at retail.

Advertisement

Holland and Piper Join the Red Carpet

Tom Holland wore a tight black double-breasted tuxedo with peaked lapels that showed wrinkles as soon as he tried to put his hands in his pockets. Monica Barbara complemented her partner in a sizzling black dress with a plunging neckline and a high slit reaching her hip. Billie Piper and her Elsinore co-star Andrew Scott also made a stylish appearance, both wearing matching all-black ensembles to the ceremony.

Kicking Off the 2027 Awards Season

The Governors Awards, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, served as the official kick-off to the 2027 awards season. The event in Hollywood gathered some of the industry's most prominent figures, solidifying its status as a key moment in the cinematic calendar. The evening highlighted the intersection of high fashion and cinematic achievement in Los Angeles.