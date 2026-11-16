Lily James and Lucas Bravo were spotted together at the Governors Awards afterparty at the Chateau Marmont, fueling dating speculation following recent public appearances.

Actress Lily James attended the Governors Awards afterparty at the Chateau Marmont on Sunday night alongside actor Lucas Bravo, reigniting public speculation regarding a romantic connection between the two stars. The event took place following the 17th annual ceremony held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, which served as the official kick-off to the 2027 awards season presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Lily James and Lucas Bravo Appear Together

Lily James, 37, arrived at the historic 4-star luxury hotel wearing a black minidress paired with a leather trench coat and a red crocodile print Miu Miu handbag, having previously worn a shimmering silver Tamara Ralph gown to the main ceremony. Lucas Bravo, 38, best known for his role as chef Gabriel in the Netflix series Emily In Paris, accompanied her while wearing orange tinted sunglasses and a black zip-up top. The pair were observed giggling and laughing as they entered the venue, displaying comfortable body language that fueled ongoing dating rumors.

Also read Lily James Leads Best-Dressed Stars at 17th Governors Awards

History of Public Appearances

These two actors have sparked consistent romance rumors after being seen multiple times since the summer, most recently attending Harry Styles' final show in New York last month. Their first public sighting together occurred in August at El Silencio in Ibiza, where they were photographed spending time together. Additionally, fans noted that Lily James posted on social media about learning French, a detail that resonates given Lucas Bravo was born in France and is fluent in both French and English.

Previous Relationship Connections

Both actors have recently transitioned out of previous high-profile relationships that were widely covered by the media. Lucas Bravo split from actress Shailene Woodley in September 2025, ending a long-term partnership. Meanwhile, Lily James was previously linked to musician Alex Cameron in June, which occurred months after she sparked dating rumors with top Hollywood stuntman Bobby Holland Hanton. The Daily Mail has contacted representatives for both Lily James and Lucas Bravo to request comment on their current status.

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Other Celebrities and Honorary Awards

The evening also featured notable attendees and special awards, including Glenn Close receiving an Honorary Oscar for the first time after eight previous nominations over 44 years. Close, 79, was joined on stage by her friend and Dangerous Liaisons costar John Malkovich, who introduced her by praising her relentless smart character and acting prowess. Other stars in attendance included Cara Delevingne in a John Galliano silk dress, Penelope Cruz in a strapless Chanel dress, and Julianne Moore in a custom Bottega Veneta dress.

Remotely Accepted Honors

Director Ridley Scott, 88, was forced to miss the event after undergoing a minor medical procedure and accepted his honorary Oscar remotely from his home in London. Scott is currently unable to fly to Los Angeles following the surgery, marking a significant absence for one of the film industry's most crucial figures. The ceremony celebrated various contributions to the film world, with animator Floyd Norman also receiving recognition alongside Close and Scott.