Lily Collins Spotted on Emily In Paris Set in Mykonos, Greece

Lily Collins is seen filming the final season of Emily In Paris in Mykonos, Greece, as the show prepares for its conclusion. The actress, who plays the titular character, is sharing a steamy kiss with her on-off love interest Gabriel, played by Lucas Bravo.

Lily Collins is spotted on the set of Emily In Paris in Mykonos , Greece , as the show prepares for its final season. The 37-year-old actress, who plays the titular character, is seen sharing a steamy kiss with her on-off love interest Gabriel, played by Lucas Bravo , following a boozy party.

The new series will pick up where season five left off, with Emily receiving a postcard from Gabriel inviting her to meet him in Greece, where he's been working on a billionaire's yacht. The cast will enjoy some time filming in Mykonos and Monaco before returning to Paris. Lily has previously enjoyed romances with Alfie and Marcello, but viewers have been rooting for her to get together with Gabriel.

The show has been a ratings smash, with series five racking up almost 27 million views in the first 11 days after it dropped on Netflix in December. Lily has confirmed that this series will be the last, saying it would 'serve as the final chapter in Emily's adventure of a lifetime'





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Emily in Paris Season 6 Filming in Mykonos Reveals Steamy Beach KissLily Collins is spotted in Mykonos filming the final season of Emily in Paris, sharing a passionate kiss with co-star Lucas Bravo on a beach, as the cast explores new locations before returning to Paris.

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