Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell Join Celebrity Front Row at French Open Men's Final Amid Emily In Paris Final Season News

Emily In Paris actress Lily Collins attended the French Open men's final with husband Charlie McDowell, while also promoting the final season of her Netflix series. The event featured a star-studded audience including Ashley Park, Miranda Kerr, Rami Malek, Rebel Wilson, and Lenny Kravitz, as Alexander Zverev aimed for his first Grand Slam title against Flavio Cobolli.

Emily In Paris star Lily Collins made a prominent appearance at the French Open men's final on Sunday, joining her husband Charlie McDowell to watch the highly anticipated match between Alexander Zverev and Flavio Cobolli .

The actress, aged 37, showcased her signature style in a chic black halterneck top paired with tiny matching shorts, accessorized with open-toe heels and a sleek black handbag. Her husband, Charlie, opted for a more relaxed ensemble of jeans and a pinstripe shirt. Their attendance at the Roland Garros tournament provided a brief respite from their recent parenting responsibilities, following the birth of their daughter Tove via surrogate last year.

The couple, who met on the set of Charlie's film Gilded Rage and married in an intimate ceremony in Colorado in 2021, were also joined by Lily's Emily In Paris co-star Ashley Park. Park dressed in a bold mint green leaf-patterned suit, embracing a braless look for the occasion. The event drew a constellation of other celebrities including Miranda Kerr, Rami Malek, Rebel Wilson, and Lenny Kravitz, all gathered to witness a pivotal moment in tennis.

For Alexander Zverev, the German world number three, this final represented a crucial opportunity to claim his first Grand Slam title. The draw had opened up dramatically after top-ranked Jannik Sinner struggled in the early rounds and two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz withdrew due to a wrist injury. Zverev, who had previously lost a French Open final after leading by two sets to one, faced the 14th-ranked Italian Flavio Cobolli in a match charged with anticipation and pressure.

Beyond the glamour, the tournament's backdrop included personal narratives for the attending stars. Lily Collins has been immersed in filming the sixth and final season of her hit Netflix series Emily In Paris in Mykonos. She recently shared an emotional video message confirming the show's conclusion after six seasons, expressing gratitude to the cast, crew, and fans.

The new season will continue the story where the fifth left off, with Emily Cooper receiving a mysterious postcard from her former flame Gabriel, sparking fresh adventures. Production will eventually move from Greece to Monaco before returning to Paris, promising a stylish farewell to the beloved franchise. The confluence of high fashion, sports drama, and personal milestones made the French Open final a multifaceted spectacle, blending athletic excellence with celebrity culture and entertainment news





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Lily Collins French Open Emily In Paris Charlie Mcdowell Alexander Zverev Flavio Cobolli Napoli Celebrity Fashion Grand Slam Netflix

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