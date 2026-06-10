Lily Allen Wows in Stunning Mesh Dress at Royal Academy of Arts Summer Party

Lily Allen led the stars at the Royal Academy of Arts summer party in London on Wednesday, looking incredible in a stunning mesh dress. The singer, 41, appeared in high spirits for the outing, despite her ex-husband David Harbour calling her break-up album 'weird' just hours earlier.

Lily Allen wowed in a stunning mesh dress as she led the stars at the Royal Academy of Arts summer party in London on Wednesday.

The singer, 41, appeared in high spirits for the outing, despite her ex-husband David Harbour calling her break-up album 'weird' just hours earlier. Showing no bother, Lily looked incredible as she stepped out for the starry event in a fitted maxi dress with a black mesh overlay that displayed her sensational figure. She teamed the look with a feather boa and added inches to her frame with peep-toe platform heels.

Lily posed for snaps at the starry event with her close pal and stylist Marco Capaldo. Also out for the occasion were Claudia Winkleman and her husband Kris Thykier, Mia Regan, Alex Jones, and Munya Chawawa.

Lily Allen wowed in a stunning mesh dress as she led the stars at the Royal Academy of Arts summer party in London on Wednesday The singer, 41, appeared in high spirits for the outing, despite her ex-husband David Harbour calling her break-up album 'weird' just hours earlier (pictured with pal Marco Gapaldo) Mia put on a very leggy display in a green co-ord with a matching bandana scarf and white heels. Meanwhile Claudia kept it chic as always in a black velvet suit with navy lapels as she made a rare appearance with her husband.

Pixie Geldof looked summery in a white dress with black polka dots which she paired with black heels. Vick Hope made sure to bring a pop of colour as she wowed in a bright orange and pink lace maxi dress. Lily's outing comes just hours after David finally gave his verdict on ex-wife Lily's break-up album. Speaking to Variety, the Stranger Things actor has called her critically acclaimed record West End Girl, 'weird'.

The album, which has lyrics on extramarital activity and emotional manipulation, is meant to tell the story of her break-up with Harbour, with a bit of artistic license, but he doesn't see it that way. He said: 'It was weird. I do believe that it is the privilege of every artist to use their experience to create art, and so I respect her for doing that. I can't really say that much more, because it's my private life.

'In spite of the fact that a lot of people don't allow me a private life - I value it. And I also value the lives of the people that I interact with privately. I just won't speak about that.

'Stories are complex, and that's why I say I respect her creation of art to channel her experience. It wasn't my experience.

' Lily previously stressed that her 14-track album, which was written in 10 days last December consists of a 'mixture of fact and fiction', adding that fans shouldn't take the lyrics and their meaning as 'gospel'. Most notably her hit Madeline saw Lily accuse David of having a three-year affair with a younger costume designer as she appeared to suggest the couple had an open arrangement in regards to sex, as long as it was discreet and not based on emotional connection.

Lily 's outing comes just hours after David finally gave his verdict on ex-wife Lily 's break-up album Lily looked completely at ease despite her ex's interview Also at the event was Mia Regan, who put on a leggy display in a green co-rd Claudia Winkelman looked stylish in black for the occasion Claudia kept it chic as always in a black velvet suit with navy lapels as she made a rare appearance with her husband Kris Thykier Pregnant Daisy Lowe couldn't wipe the smile off her face as she beamed in a figure-hugging dress Pixie Geldof looked summery in a white dress with black polka dots which she paired with black heels Vick Hope made sure to bring a pop of colour as she wowed in a bright orange and pink lace maxi dress Jenna Coleman looked stunning in an off-shite two-toned dress Nick Grimshaw looked stylish in a leather jacket and layered jumpers Emma Thynn beamed in a strapless white dress with lace skirt Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer opted for a black and red number respectively Clara Amfo also put on a leggy display in a dramatic strapless white dress Daisy looked sensational as she paired her dress with gold heels Brian Cox opted for a dark green tweed suit and purple jumper Meanwhile in the song Tennis, Lily uses the racket sport as a metaphor for sex as she sings: 'So I read your text, and now I regret it.

'I can't get my head round how you've been playing tennis/ If it was just sex I wouldn't be jealous. You won't play with me and who the f**k is Madeline?

' The song ends with an outro repeating: 'Da, da-da, da-da, who's Madeline? (Who's Madeline? )' before it ends with: 'No, but who is Madeline, actually?

' Lily and David met on Raya and married in Vegas in 2020, but legally separated in early 2025 after four years of marriage and their divorce proceedings followed shortly after. West End Girl explores the emotional fallout of the split. Before her marriage to Harbour, Lily was married to builder Sam Cooper from 2011 until their divorce in 201





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Lily Allen Royal Academy Of Arts Summer Party David Harbour Break-Up Album West End Girl

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