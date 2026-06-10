Lily Allen Shines at Royal Academy Summer Party Despite Ex-Husband's Comments on Breakup Album

Singer Lily Allen turned heads in a mesh dress at the Royal Academy of Arts summer event in London, appearing upbeat after David Harbour called her separation-themed album 'weird'. Allen's stylish appearance and the surrounding media discussion about her album West End Girl are detailed.

Lily Allen made a striking appearance at the Royal Academy of Arts summer party in London on Wednesday, leading the lineup of stars in a captivating mesh dress.

The 41-year-old singer seemed in high spirits despite her ex-husband David Harbour publicly describing her breakup album as 'weird' just hours earlier. Allen showcased her flawless figure in a sleek black mesh maxi dress, paired with a feather boa and peep-toe platform heels. She posed for photographs with her close friend and stylist Marco Capaldo at the star-studded event.

Other notable attendees included Claudia Winkleman with her husband Kris Thykier, Mia Regan, Alex Jones, Munya Chawawa, Pixie Geldof, Vick Hope, Jenna Coleman, Nick Grimshaw, Emma Thynn, Lady Amelia Spencer, Lady Eliza Spencer, Clara Amfo, Daisy Lowe, Brian Cox, Lennon Gallagher, Munroe Bergdorf, and Grace Dent. The album in question, West End Girl, is a 14-track record written in just ten days last December. It chronicles the breakdown of Allen's marriage to Harbour, blending factual events with artistic license.

The lyrics explore themes of infidelity and emotional manipulation, notably in the track Madeline, where Allen alleges Harbour had a three-year affair with a younger costume designer and suggests the couple had an open relationship arrangement. In a recent interview with Variety, Harbour acknowledged the album but maintained distance from its narrative. He stated, 'It was weird.

I do believe that it is the privilege of every artist to use their experience to create art, and so I respect her for doing that... Stories are complex, and that's why I say I respect her creation of art to channel her experience. It wasn't my experience.

' Allen herself has cautioned fans against taking the lyrics as literal truth, describing them as a 'mixture of fact and fiction'. The Royal Academy appearance underscores Allen's ability to separate her public persona from personal turmoil. Her confident display at one of London's premier social events, following her ex-husband's candid remarks, highlights her resilience. The event was a celebration of art and fashion, with Allen's mesh ensemble becoming a talking point among attendees.

Meanwhile, Harbour's nuanced response-respecting her artistry while privatizing his own narrative-adds another layer to the public dissection of their separation. The couple met on the dating app Raya, married in Las Vegas in 2020, and legally separated in early 2025 after four years of marriage, with divorce proceedings ensuing. The album and its reception continue to spark conversations about the ethics of autobiographical songwriting when real people are involved





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Lily Allen David Harbour Royal Academy Of Arts West End Girl Breakup Album

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