Lily Allen leads the stars at the Perfect Magazine X Marc Jacobs Beauty Relaunch party in London

Lily Allen, Damian Hurley, Gwendoline Christie, and Ellie Goulding were among the stars who attended the Perfect Magazine X Marc Jacobs Beauty Relaunch party in London. The event saw the Smile hitmaker pose with the designer and showcase her toned abs in a chic blue crop top. Meanwhile, Ellie Goulding and her boyfriend Beau Minniear enjoyed a date night after welcoming a baby girl together in March.

Lily Allen led the stars at the Perfect Magazine X Marc Jacobs Beauty Relaunch party in London, posing with the designer and showcasing her toned abs in a chic blue crop top.

The Smile hitmaker, 41, was joined by Damian Hurley, Gwendoline Christie, and fellow fashion designer Giles Deacon at the event. Meanwhile, Ellie Goulding and her boyfriend Beau Minniear enjoyed a date night after welcoming a baby girl together in March. Lily Allen also headlined Mighty Hoopla on Saturday, bringing West End Girl to Brockwell Park, and released a new remix of Beg For Me featuring singer Jade.

The duo put on a sensational show before Lily lay across the stage with Jade, straddling the Angel Of My Dreams singer. Following the performance, Lily showed off her amazing figure as she posed in a plunging sheer top in behind the scenes Instagram snaps. The star looked sensational as she went braless under the daring black and white polka dot crop top which she teamed with a matching miniskirt.

She accessorised with a pair of chunky black heels and white Marc Jacobs handbag. Ellie Goulding was also in attendance with her boyfriend Beau Minniear as the couple enjoyed a date night after welcoming a baby girl together back in March. She grabbed a black jacket and piled her dark locks on top of her head in a stylish up do.

Lily appeared in good spirits as she attended the party just days after headlining Mighty Hoopla in Brockwell Park, London. Damian Hurley was also in attendance as he kept it simple in a pair of leather black trousers and long-sleeved top. Gwendoline Christie wowed in a floral cut out white dress and white high heels. Nicky Hilton looked stunning in a pale pink floral mini dress with lace edging.

Marc posed with Gwendoline and journalist Katie Grand. Lily also posed with Katie who opted for a stylish checked two piece. Ellie cut a glamorous figure in a quirky mesh dress and leather jacket, for her fun night out. Syrienna and Damian posed for a snap together.

Stephen Jones pictured with Marc. Lily looked in good spirits as she sat in her underwear while getting ready backstage for the festival at Brockwell Park, London, before pulling on a pair of black fishnet tights. The Smile hitmaker was joined in her dressing room by former Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall ahead of her joining her on stage as a surprise act. The pair looked incredible as they posed for photos together ahead of slipping into their stage costumes.

Lily wowed in a white lingerie bodysuit which she teamed with a mini skirt. Another look showed the star turning heads in a pair of black leather hot pants and a matching bralette. She wrote: Stuck inside your @mightyhoopla!! It comes after Lily took to social media last week to share a short clip relaxing in the sunshine with her 2008 hit F*** You playing over the top.

She wrote: Oops decided I'm not done :)) got another song for you. Lily and David split in December after she allegedly discovered his cheating, with her documenting the turbulent end of the romance in West End Girl. Gwendoline looked to be having a great time as she posed with the balloons. Mia Barker and Tegan Amelia Barker posed together.

Daisy Eileen Rose wrapped up in a khaki rain coat over her white dress. Josephine Jones opted for a stunning red dress. Erin O'Connor was joined by fashion designer Giles Deacon. Sophia Hadjipanteli wore a Marc Jacobs T-shirt and tartan skirt.

The lyrics see her appearing to suggest the couple had an open arrangement in regards to sex, as long as it was discreet, with paid strangers and not based on emotional connection, rules the Stranger Things actor appeared to flout





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Lily Allen Damian Hurley Gwendoline Christie Ellie Goulding Marc Jacobs Beauty Relaunch

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