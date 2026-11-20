Lily Allen hosted a star-studded gala where Claudia Winkleman and Kris Thykier appeared. The event raised 500000 for The Forward Trust to support addiction recovery services.

Lily Allen hosted a significant fundraising gala on Wednesday that successfully raised 500000 for addiction recovery services. The star-studded evening brought together celebrities and supporters to aid the work of The Forward Trust. Claudia Winkleman and her husband Kris Thykier made a rare public appearance together at this important charitable function.

Lily Allen And Claudia Winkleman Attendance Details

The singer, who is 41 years old, attended the event as an Ambassador for The Forward Trust. She was joined by the television presenter Claudia Winkleman, who is 54 years old. Winkleman wore a black zip-up jacket for the occasion. Her husband Kris Thykier, also 54 years old, dressed in a smart suit for the evening. The couple, married for 26 years, looked closely connected during their time at the venue. They share three children named Jake, Matilda, and Arthur.

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The Forward Trust And Recovery Fund Purpose

The 500000 raised during this single evening will directly support The Forward Trust's Recovery Fund. This funding is designated to help individuals access vital treatment and ongoing recovery services. The charity aims to assist people in rebuilding relationships and securing employment and housing. These resources are intended to help those affected by addiction move forward with their lives. Allen has been sober since July 2019 and frequently speaks about her past struggles with drugs and alcohol.

Lily Allen Statements On Sobriety And Stigma

Allen told guests that sobriety has transformed her life, though she acknowledged it remains a struggle at times. She expressed pride in supporting The Forward Trust's campaign to reduce the stigma of addiction. Allen stated that getting help for addiction is profoundly important for those affected. Her candid discussions about how addiction impacted her personal life and relationships have been widely shared. This event highlighted the ongoing need for accessible recovery support systems.

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Claudia Winkleman Shares Marriage Longevity Secrets

Speaking to The Sunday Times previously, Winkleman explained the secret to her long marriage with Kris Thykier. She quoted Bruce Paltrow, stating that one should consider divorce only if done simultaneously. Winkleman described Thykier as incredibly Scandi and noted their shared approach to household duties. She emphasized that they never ask what is for dinner but always discuss what they are having together. Thykier handles many domestic tasks, including looking up school dates for their children.

Childcare Balance And Romantic Dynamics

Winkleman previously admitted that her husband is a better parent than she is. The couple shares responsibilities and supports each other when one is overwhelmed by work. She mentioned that Thykier takes charge of family duties during her busy periods. Winkleman also noted that Thykier is more romantic and lovey-dovey than she is. Their partnership relies on mutual support and equitable distribution of family life tasks.