Walt Disney Animation Studios releases the new six-minute theatrical short Lilo & Scratch featuring Stitch, screening ahead of the animated feature Hexed in theaters.

Walt Disney Animation Studios officially debuted its latest theatrical short, titled Lilo & Scratch, which marks the studio's first theatrical short release in five years. This new six-minute animated feature brings the beloved blue alien character back into the spotlight for a brief but nostalgic screen appearance. The short film is set to screen ahead of Disney's newest animated feature, Hexed, which opened in theaters on November 25. Audiences attending the screening will witness a fresh story that expands the franchise's narrative while maintaining its original charm.

Plot Details and Character Dynamics

In this concise storyline, the blue alien's world is turned upside down when Lilo introduces Scratch, a mischievous and mysterious cat, as the newest member of their ohana. Before Lilo leaves the house for approximately six hours to run some errands, she puts Stitch in charge of caring for the cunning creature. The plot relies on the comedic tension that arises when the iconic alien must babysit an unpredictable feline without the supervision of their human guardian. This setup creates a humorous dynamic that tests the patience and responsibility of the usually chaotic blue character.

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Animation Pipeline and Visual Style

Although the short retains the original movie's traditional 2D aesthetic, Disney created it using a new pipeline that combines hand-drawn and CG animation. This technical approach allows the studio to preserve the original film's visual identity while incorporating modern animation techniques. The blend of traditional artistry with contemporary computer-generated imagery ensures that the visual experience feels authentic to long-time fans. It represents a significant technical achievement for the studio, balancing nostalgic appeal with current production capabilities.

Voice Cast and Franchise History

Chris Sanders returns as the voice of Stitch, a role he originated in the 2002 animated feature film. His participation ensures continuity for the character's personality and mannerisms, providing a familiar auditory experience for the audience. The short offers longtime fans a nostalgic return to the franchise's original visual style, bridging the gap between the early 2000s and today. This project also marks the first Disney Animation project starring Stitch since the original 2002 feature film, making it a special event for collectors and enthusiasts.

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Theatrical Context and Industry Positioning

Lilo & Scratch represents Walt Disney Animation Studios' first theatrical short since Far From the Tree screened ahead of Encanto in 2021. Its placement before Hexed highlights Disney's strategy of using short films to build audience engagement for major theatrical releases. The return of the beloved characters also builds on last year's film, which became a major box-office success and revitalized interest in the IP. This theatrical strategy aims to leverage the emotional connection viewers have with the characters to drive ticket sales for the main feature.

Future Projects and Development Timeline

While 2025's live-action Lilo & Stitch had its share of issues, the franchise's newest animated entry has ignited a fresh interest in the universe. The original movie is currently in development as a live-action adaptation directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, who is also associated with the upcoming project. Fans can revisit the beloved characters in Lilo & Scratch, which is screening ahead of Hexed in theaters. This dual approach of releasing new animated shorts while developing live-action adaptations demonstrates the studio's commitment to expanding the franchise across multiple formats and platforms.