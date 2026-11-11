David Walliams faces fresh grooming claims from former model Lilly Creightmore

Former model Lilly Creightmore accuses David Walliams of grooming behavior and pressuring her to share a bed when she was 18. The actor denies the allegations.

Former model Lilly Creightmore has accused comedian David Walliams of grooming her when she was 18 in 2003, saying the 55‑year‑old coerced her into sharing a bed at his London flat and pressured her to sleep in his bed.

Creightmore first met Walliams in 2002 when she spotted him walking in London. A month later he wrote a letter inviting her to dinner and telling her he had seen her at a live recording of his BBC show Little Britain and at an Agent Provocateur event.

Also read Little Britain's David Walliams revealed as anonymous celebrity facing sexual abuse charges

After agreeing to meet, Creightmore told BBC Newsnight that Walliams, then 32, repeatedly asked her to sleep in his bed. She stated that when she refused, he became moody, rude and cold over the course of a week, and she felt no longer safe.

She said she slept on the sofa and eventually moved to a friend's flat. "I'm angry and I am suppressing it well, but I want this culture of older men in power to stop," she told the broadcaster.

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Walliams's lawyers have denied the allegations, calling them "baseless" and insisting the comedian saw Creightmore as a close friend. They claim he never engaged in any inappropriate conduct and that he never targeted her because she was young or vulnerable.

The case joins a number of other accusations that have surfaced against Walliams, including claims from a 15‑year‑old girl who said he sexually assaulted her and allegations of grooming other teenage fans.

In a statement to the press, Walliams said he recognised the seriousness of the claims but maintained that he had behaved thoughtlessly at times, regretting not taking people's feelings properly into account. He denied breaking the law.

The Guardian and ITV News were first to report Creightmore's allegations, and the story has elicited a swift response from Jonathan Ross, who is said to have called the comedian "horrified" by the accusations.

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Across the industry, the allegations have reignited a broader conversation about power dynamics and sexual misconduct. Many commentators and fellow entertainers have urged victims to come forward and sign that adult safeguards.

Police in London are monitoring the case, and social media users have taken to the platform to share their own experiences with alleged grooming by celebrities.

Walliams has denied any wrongdoing and said he is working with legal advisors to address the claims. The comedian has yet to comment on the most recent accusations.

The case illustrates how high‑profile figures and the entertainment industry are increasingly held accountable for how they treat younger audiences, and it reflects a continuing push to expose and prevent grooming and sexual exploitation.