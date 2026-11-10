Lillie Kolich Eliminated After Slowed-Down Britney Spears Cover on The Voice

New Mexico singer Lillie Kolich, a member of Team Queen, was sent home on The Voice season 30 after a slowed-down take on a Britney Spears hit.

Lillie Kolich, a 25-year-old singer from New Mexico, tried to turn a beloved pop hit into something entirely her own, but her bold reinterpretation was not enough to keep her in the competition. The Team Queen member, coached by Queen Latifah, was eliminated on The Voice season 30 after performing a reimagined version of Britney Spears' 1999 song '(You Drive Me) Crazy' on the show's stage.

The performance took place on a night when six singers from Team Queen and Team Adam faced off to advance to the next round. Kolich, who had earlier been saved by Latifah during Cut Week, was the singer sent home at the end of that round, while the remaining performers from Team Queen and Team Adam moved forward.

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How Kolich Reimagined the Britney Spears Hit

Kolich transformed the upbeat original into a slow, sultry ballad that changed the mood of the familiar track entirely. Before she began singing, she told the studio audience that she loved Britney Spears and that, as a shy kid, she looked to Spears for inspiration while pursuing her own pop star dreams.

Visually, Kolich leaned into the Spears connection with a blood red outfit that included a low-cut, lingerie-like slip dress, a deep red fur shrug and a matching leather purse. Musically, she slowed the beat considerably and sang the longing lyrics over a spare backing track, with two electric guitar players adding texture to the arrangement.

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The performance gradually moved closer to the spirit of the 1999 original near the end, when the arrangement finally took off. The song had originally reached No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, which made Kolich's choice to rework it a high-stakes creative decision on a competition stage.

Coaches Praise the Performance Despite Elimination

Coach Riley Green called Kolich's rendition awesome and said that taking such a popular song and making it your own is a real challenge. His praise focused on the creative risk she took, even though the approach did not earn her a place in the next round.

Queen Latifah said her team member had nailed it, offering strong support for the performance. Latifah had previously saved Kolich during Cut Week, so the elimination came after a second chance that had already shown the coach's confidence in her ability.

Next Round Lineup and Upcoming Performances

Mia Knight and BigCountry from Team Queen, along with Dakota Cohen, Connor Closs and Lexi Stephens from Team Adam, are going through to the next round of The Voice season 30. Those five singers now move ahead while Kolich leaves the competition.

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The show will continue with performances from Team Kelly and Team Riley, which are scheduled to sing next Monday, Nov. 16. Viewers can expect the next round to continue the competition with the remaining coaches' teams as the season moves forward.