Long Beach musician Lilitri details the bizarre encounter that led to acquiring the cover art for his debut album, explaining the mystery of the unknown artist and the album's conceptual roots.

Long Beach songwriter Jade Lilitri has opened up about the surreal creative journey behind Oso Oso, revealing how his debut project emerged from a bizarre college party incident and how his latest work will feature a distinct giraffe motif. Lilitri, who leads the project under the moniker Oso Oso, recently discussed the evolution of his visual identity in a detailed interview, tracing a clear growth arc from youthful optimism to a more complex understanding of artistic ambition.

The origins of Oso Oso trace back to 2014 when Lilitri agreed to fill in for his former band, State Lines, on a tour with Hotelier. He performed nearly every show acousticly but missed one performance in Indiana due to a scheduling conflict at a basement venue. That missed show led him into a chain of events that would ultimately define his first album, Real Stories of True People Who Kind of Looked Like Monsters, released in 2015.

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After missing the concert, Lilitri wandered into a college town where he accidentally asked a teenager for marijuana in front of the boy's parents. The frat student invited the group to a nearby house, leading Lilitri to a backyard filled with compost and garbage. Among the discarded items, he found old canvases and paintings, one of which he insisted on taking despite objections from other party members.

Lilitri fled the scene with the painting, which he later gave to his friend Matt Lamort to finish for the album cover. The credits for Real Stories explicitly invite the original, unidentified artist to come forward, though Lilitri believes the creator was likely an older individual from the 1970s or 1980s. No one has ever contacted the band, leaving the artwork a mysterious artifact of that chaotic night.

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Lilitri's collaboration with Lamort deepened as they worked together at a pizzeria and attended shows at a house in Hempstead, New York. Lamort captured a Wes Anderson-esque aesthetic for subsequent releases, including the 2017 mixtape the yunahon mixtape. Lilitri notes that the visual style often mirrors the thematic content, with covers serving as tangible memories of specific life chapters rather than just marketing tools.

For the 2019 album basking in the glow, Lilitri took a picture of a busted H&R Block marquee in Eastern Pennsylvania with his cell phone. Despite concerns from his label about the low resolution, he insisted on the pixelated look to match the grounded, personal nature of the recording process. The cover became a symbol of retaining a basement spirit even as the production quality became more polished.

His 2022 release sore thumb featured a hazy, nostalgic image of a roller rink in Beverly, Massachusetts, licensed from an online photographer. Lilitri chose the image to evoke a sense of familiar childhood dreams that never actually happened, tying into the album's themes of loss and tribute to his cousin, guitarist Tavish Maloney.

The most recent project, life till bones (2024), utilized a photo of a band of skeletons sent by traveling friend Sebastian Shayshan. Lilitri selected the image because it perfectly captured the endurance and perhaps absurdity of continuing to make music, describing it as a fun, fitting representation of the band's perpetual motion.

Now, with the upcoming release an exchange of information scheduled for November 6 on Feral Twin, Lilitri is breaking from his history of finding existing art. He commissioned Anthony Primavera, a painter from r/LiminalSpace, to create a custom piece based on his listening experience. Primavera initially proposed a suburban landscape but agreed to incorporate a giraffe after Lilitri's persistent requests and a series of surreal signs he encountered in daily life.

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Lilitri recalls seeing a stuffed giraffe hanging from an overpass while driving to a concert in Connecticut, which he interpreted as a sign to fully commit to the bizarre element. The final cover depicts a hollowed, dreamlike giraffe in a suburban setting, reflecting the album's narrative of growing up and questioning whether to pursue artistic dreams or accept conventional reality.

The new album explores the tension between the illusion of a dream and the grounding force of reality. Lilitri notes that the tracklist moves from a youthful, daydreamy opening to a more sober realization, mirroring the journey of many young artists. The giraffe serves as a mnemonic device, marking a specific time in his life when he was navigating these uncertain waters.

This latest cover marks a departure from his previous method of stumbling upon art or taking personal photographs. It represents a conscious collaboration, allowing Primavera to interpret the music directly. Lilitri hopes the image provokes curiosity and conversation, much like the earlier album covers that became cultural touchstones for his fans.

an exchange of information will be available to the public on November 6. The release continues Oso Oso's legacy of blending indie rock sensibilities with distinct, memorable visual aesthetics that have become integral to the band's identity over the past decade.