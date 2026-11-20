Lili Reinhart stars in the new Polly Pocket film directed by Clea DuVall. Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Studios produce the adaptation of the iconic toy line.

Lili Reinhart has entered negotiations to star as the titular character in the upcoming Polly Pocket movie produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Studios. The casting news marks a significant shift in the production, as the actress is reported to replace Rachel Collins, who exited the project earlier this year due to scheduling conflicts. Despite leaving the lead role, Collins is reportedly staying on board as an executive producer for the film.

Lili Reinhart Carries Leading Role

Lili Reinhart brings substantial experience to the franchise, having previously headlined the teen drama series Riverdale and starring in films such as Chemical Hearts and Look Both Ways. Her recent credits also include appearances in the crime drama American Sweatshop and the comedy-drama miniseries Hal & Harper. Additionally, Reinhart is set to appear in the 2026 comedy-horror film Forbidden Fruits alongside Lola Tung, Victoria Pedretti, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Chamberlain, and Gabrielle Union.

Also read Lili Reinhart Circling 'Polly Pocket' Movie After Lily Collins Exits

Clea DuVall Directs Film Project

Amazon has appointed Clea DuVall to direct the Polly Pocket feature, adding her distinct creative voice to the adaptation. DuVall's extensive background includes directing and acting in acclaimed titles such as Girl, Interrupted, The Faculty, Zodiac, and Argo. The screenplay for the movie was written by Jordan Weiss and Dan Brier, drawing direct inspiration from Mattel's highly popular toy line that has captivated generations of children.

Producers Drive Development Forward

The film is being produced by Robbie Brenner from Mattel Studios, while Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter from Hello Sunshine serve as producers on the project. Executive producers attached to the movie include Emily Ferenbach from Hello Sunshine, Jeff Waxman, and Jennifer Madeloff, working in tandem with Mattel Studios to oversee the development. This high-profile group of producers signals a major investment in bringing the brand to the big screen.

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Polly Pocket Brand History Explained

Matel first introduced the Polly Pocket character to the market in 1989, establishing a cultural phenomenon that defined miniature play for decades. The original toy line was eventually discontinued in 2012 due to specific safety concerns raised by regulators and parents. Six years after its removal, Mattel relaunched the brand, introducing new products that honored the original 1990s designs while incorporating modern updates and safety features.

Film Details Remain Confidential

While the lead cast and director are now confirmed, further plot details and additional cast members remain under wraps. The production team has not yet released specific dates for the film's premiere or additional production milestones. Industry observers anticipate more announcements as the movie moves closer to principal photography and post-production phases.