Lili Reinhart replaces Lily Collins to star in the live-action Polly Pocket movie for Amazon MGM Studios, aiming for blockbuster success with Mattel.

Lili Reinhart is set to portray the iconic character Polly Pocket in a new live-action feature film produced by Amazon MGM Studios. The casting marks a significant shift in the actress's post-Riverdale career, positioning her as the lead in a major toy-based franchise adaptation. Amazon intends for this project to capture the cultural resonance seen in previous blockbuster hits, aiming to replicate the massive success of similar genre-defining movies.

Reinhart Joins Polly Pocket Film Project

Reinhart, known for her seven-season portrayal of Betty Cooper on The CW series Riverdale, is now circling the lead role in the upcoming Polly Pocket movie. The production company confirmed the move after previous lead Lily Collins withdrew from the project due to scheduling conflicts. Collins will not be starring but remains involved as an executive producer on the film. This continuation of the franchise represents a major leap from its animated origins into live-action territory.

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Shift from Riverdale to Live-Action Lead

The transition to Polly Pocket follows a busy period for Reinhart since Riverdale concluded its run in 2023. She recently starred in the mystery thriller American Sweatshop and the Mubi miniseries Hal and Harper. Earlier this year, she appeared in The Love Hypothesis, a romantic comedy alongside Tom Bateman, and the horror film Forbidden Fruits. These varied roles demonstrate her range beyond the wholesome persona she played for years on television.

Amazon and Mattel Partnership Continues

This film serves as another installment in the strategic partnership between Amazon and toy manufacturer Mattel. The collaboration previously produced the Masters of the Universe action film last summer. Although that title underperformed at the box office, it achieved substantial success as a streaming hit on Prime Video. Amazon is leveraging this digital success to back new adaptations, hoping to translate toy nostalgia into high-grossing cinema releases.

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Adapting the Iconic 1990s Toy Line

The Polly Pocket franchise originates from a popular Mattel toy line launched in the 1990s. The toys consisted of makeup compacts and household objects that unfolded into miniature dollhouses for inch-high figurines. The character has been adapted into various animated films and television series in the past. This upcoming live-action feature will be the first time the character appears in a non-animated format.

Future Plans for the Polly Pocket Franchise

Reinhart's casting positions her to take over from Lily Collins, who previously held the lead role. The studio is banking on Reinhart's established fan base and her prior relationship with Prime Video, which distributed The Love Hypothesis. The production aims to modernize the brand for a new generation while retaining the charm of the original toys. Audiences will see how this new interpretation fares against other recent toy-based cinematic releases.