Lili Myers Shares Grief Over Dave Myers Death And Grief Counselling Path

Lili Myers reveals raw emotional moments with late husband Dave Myers before his 2024 cancer death. She discusses anger, grief counselling training, and end-of-life conversations.

Lili Myers has opened up about the profound emotional toll of losing her husband, Dave Myers, to cancer in 2024. The wife of the late Hairy Bikers star shared intimate details of their final days, describing moments of raw vulnerability and the complex anger she still feels over his passing.

Intimate Final Moments In Conservatory

Lili Myers, 59, recounted the deeply personal scenes shared with Dave Myers before his death, emphasizing the silence and connection that defined their time together. She described lying on the floor of their conservatory, holding hands while watching birds and planes from a nearby airfield. They would listen to the rain and talk about happy memories, trying to hold onto those moments as the pain of his terminal illness grew. Often, they would lie there without speaking, as words felt inadequate for the reality of their situation. Lili Myers expressed that it broke her heart that she could not remove his physical and emotional pain, marking those as raw moments of truth between them.

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From Romania Hotel To Barrow Marriage

The relationship between Lili Myers and Dave Myers began in 2005 when she was working as a hotel manager in Romania. At that time, Dave Myers was in Romania with his Hairy Bikers partner, Simon King, for the filming of their debut television series. The pair connected quickly during his stay, and after filming concluded, they began corresponding through letters. In 2007, Lili Myers made the significant life change of moving to Barrow-in-Furness with her daughter, Iza, who was 11 years old at the time, to live with Dave Myers. They eventually married in 2011, building a life together that included Lili Myers' son, Sergiu.

Bonding Over Turbulent Childhoods

During a recent interview with The Times, Lili Myers discussed how she and Dave Myers bonded over their shared experiences of divorce and difficult childhoods. Dave Myers had a mother who suffered from multiple sclerosis, while Lili Myers' father struggled with alcoholism. One specific memory Lili Myers highlighted involved Dave Myers creating a safe space in their home. He once laid the table with candles, played music by Elgar, and shared how the melodies evoked memories of his parents. He then took Lili Myers under the dining room table, revealing it as his childhood safe place where he went when feeling scared or vulnerable.

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Unresolved Wishes And Regrets

Despite their close bond, Lili Myers noted that Dave Myers refused to discuss his specific wishes for after his death, with the sole exception of not wanting to be cremated. Lili Myers suspects this avoidance stemmed from fear, but she uses her experience to urge others to have these crucial conversations with their loved ones. She also expressed a lingering regret about not having a recording of Dave Myers' voice saying he loves her. Dave Myers, who was one half of the popular TV chef duo alongside Simon King, lost his battle with an undisclosed type of cancer at the age of 66, less than two years after his initial diagnosis.

Purpose Through Grief Counselling Work

In the aftermath of Dave Myers' death, Lili Myers has quietly begun training as a grief counsellor. She hopes to help others who are navigating the loss of a loved one, a path she began by supporting people via social media. Lili Myers is currently supporting Co-op Funeralcare's 1 Brilliant Life campaign, which encourages individuals to discuss end-of-life wishes with their families. She stated that if her work helps others realize that life is worth living, then she feels she has fulfilled her job. Her mission is to turn her personal grief into a resource for community healing.

Turning 60 Without Celebration

Lili Myers, who is set to turn 60 next month, has decided not to celebrate her birthday. She explained that there is no complete healing, only the process of becoming. She continues to battle feelings of anger regarding Dave Myers leaving her, alongside self-blame for not doing enough or saying the right things during his illness. Her focus remains on supporting the Co-op Funeralcare campaign, inviting readers to visit www.coop.co.uk/funeralcare/ for more information on how to prepare for end-of-life discussions.