Lili Myers Shares Grief and Anger After Hairy Bikers Star Dave Myers Cancer Death

Lili Myers details the emotional toll of Dave Myers' 2024 cancer death, discussing their bond, her anger, and her new role as a grief counsellor.

Lili Myers has opened up about the profound grief and lingering anger she feels following the death of her husband, Dave Myers, who passed away from cancer in 2024. The wife of the late Hairy Bikers star described the raw, emotional moments the couple shared as they faced his terminal diagnosis together before his death at age 66.

Emotional Moments Before Dave Death

Lili Myers, 59, recounted intimate scenes from their final days, describing how the couple would lie on the conservatory floor holding hands. They watched birds and planes from a nearby airfield, listening to the rain while trying to hold onto happy memories. She noted that sometimes they said nothing because words felt too overwhelming during those raw moments of truth.

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These quiet intervals were marked by mutual crying and a deep sense of vulnerability. Lili expressed that it broke her heart that she could not take away his pain during this difficult period. She revealed that Dave refused to discuss his end-of-life wishes beyond stating he did not want to be cremated. She suspects this reluctance stemmed from fear, yet she urges others to have these conversations with loved ones.

How Lili Myers Met Dave Myers

The couple first connected in 2005 when Lili was working as a hotel manager in Romania. Dave Myers and his television partner, Simon King, were staying at her hotel while filming the debut series for The Hairy Bikers. Their paths crossed professionally before developing into a personal relationship once the filming concluded.

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They began writing to each other and their connection deepened over time. In 2007, Lili moved to Barrow-in-Furness with her daughter, Iza, who was 11 years old at the time. The pair married in 2011, building a life together that was later highlighted in media coverage of the Hairy Bikers.

Bonding Over Turbulent Childhoods

Lili Myers spoke about how she and Dave bonded over their difficult pasts and previous divorces. They shared their experiences of turbulent childhoods, which included Dave dealing with his mother having multiple sclerosis and Lili coping with her father battling alcoholism. These shared struggles created a strong emotional foundation for their relationship.

She recalled a moving memory where Dave set the table with candles and played music by Elgar. He explained how the music evoked memories of his parents and invited Lili to join him under the dining room table. He described this space as his safe place from childhood, where he would go when feeling scared or vulnerable.

Lili Myers Becoming Grief Counsellor

Following Dave's death, Lili Myers has dedicated herself to helping others who have lost loved ones. She is quietly training as a grief counsellor, a role she found through supporting people via social media. She stated that if her work helps someone see that life is worth living, she feels she has accomplished her job.

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Lili still battles feelings of anger that Dave left her, alongside regrets about things she might not have said or done correctly. Although she will turn 60 next month, she has decided not to celebrate, believing there is no healing, only becoming. She continues to support the Co-op Funeralcare 1 Brilliant Life campaign, encouraging open discussions about end-of-life wishes.