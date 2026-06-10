Lila Moss Sizzles in Fuchsia Bikini at Primavera Sound Festival

Model Lila Moss, 23, showed off her toned midriff in a skimpy two-piece while topping up her tan at the Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona. She took a leaf out of her supermodel mum Kate Moss's book, letting her hair down with friends at the music festival.

Lila Moss sizzled in a fuchsia bikini on a beach before partying at the Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona . The model, 23, showed off her toned midriff in a skimpy two-piece while topping up her tan.

She then took a leaf out of her supermodel mum Kate Moss's book, letting her hair down with friends at the music festival. Dressed in a cropped green hoodie, Lila danced up a storm with her companions, which included fashion blogger Ruby Lyn. Photos shared to her grid saw Lila larking around in the crowd as she watched a performance, while she also chilled out with pals backstage.

Lila donned a sheer lace top beneath her hoodie, forging her own festival fashion look. The runway star was certainly having a good time, posing for fun pics, with one seeing her dancing on the shoulders of a friend. After enjoying the festivities, Lila hopped in a taxi with friends, posing for yet another photo.

Lila's latest snaps come days after she displayed her toned abs in a sizzling mirror selfie as she posed in a pretty printed bikini posted to her Instagram Story on Saturday. The model is currently soaking up the sun on an exotic getaway and posted pictures from the trip to her social media platform. Lila had rolled down her lace coral dress to reveal her washboard stomach, while she accessorised with a silver chain necklace and hoop earrings.

The daughter of supermodel Kate and Dazed Media CEO Jefferson Hack, wore her blonde locks loose and sported a pair of Wayfarer style shades. In another snap, Lila was visible from behind wearing a low-cut backless black swimsuit on the beach during her holiday. Earlier this month, Lila showed off her modelling credentials in her latest photoshoot. Lila and her pals donned dark sunglasses as they posed backstage.

The group braved the rain as they headed to enjoy the festival. Her famous mother Kate is known as the Queen of Festival Looks, mainly thanks to her chic stints at Glastonbury over the years. Lila, who has followed her supermodel mother into the fashion world, put on a racy display as she posed topless in black and white photos.

Taken by photographers Luigi and Lango, Lila worked the cameras as she modelled a fringed jacket and sheer tights for one look. In an interview with British Vogue, Lila revealed what she got up to at her mother's 50th birthday, her own biggest vice and what Kate hides from her only child.

Kate, 52, famously celebrated her 50th birthday at the Laurent restaurant in The Ritz Paris in January 2024 and Lila admitted she took over a bit during the night. She said: 'My mum stays there over fashion week and it's where we celebrated her 50th, when I sang Valerie by Amy Winehouse on repeat. It wasn't a karaoke party, but I made it one'.

The Daily Mail reported at the time that the birthday girl was wearing a vintage sheer black lace dress and black satin cape, which she later swapped for a warmer vintage 1984 Bob Mackie coat with fur-trimmed collar. Kate started her evening catching up with friends and was heard shouting 'I haven't seen you in ages' in the candle-lit smoking area of the venue - where she proceeded to share anecdotes about Mick Jagger.

The group then dined in the lavish restaurant, known for its mousseline brioche with Golden caviar, blue lobster salad and cod confit in sauce vierge, prepared by head chef Mathieu Pacaud, and washed down by beloved house champagne cocktail - the £23 Laurent Sprit





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